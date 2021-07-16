University graduate dumps juicy job offers, goes to village to become a teacher

A young lady, Adelaja Oluwademilade, abandoned the opportunity of working at a big place for a teaching role in a rural community

The Covenant University graduate said that teaching gives her a great sense of fulfillment than any other job

Nigerians took to her comment section to praise her strength as they wish her more success in the future

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A young Nigerian lady, Adelaja Oluwademilade, who graduated from Covenant University in 2020 has taken a very brave decision to follow her passion.

In a LinkedIn post, she said that after completing her university education, she knew she wanted to become a teacher. However, peer pressure from seeing friends working in big offices made her apply for a job.

Many people praised her. Photo source: LinkedIn/Adelaja Oluwademilade

Source: UGC

To teach has always been her dream

Adelaja revealed that despite getting good offers from different places, she was not just satisfied with any.

After going through a note she wrote when participating in a program that was organised for final year students in her school, she had a change of mind. In the note, she had outlined her plan for education in Nigeria.

The CU graduate took the courageous step and became a teacher in a rural area of Lagos, revealing that it was the easiest decision she ever made.

Teaching makes her happy

Despite Adelaja’s mother asking her to go for private schools that would pay well for her service, she did the contrary.

Her LinkedIn post partly said:

“I always wanted to work in a place where I would feel happy and fulfilled everyday and that’s exactly how I feel right now. My experience as a teacher so far has been amazing. Teaching is my service to God and Humanity and I don’t take it for granted.”

Nigerians reacted

Oludotun oloyede said:

"Wow reading this post really put a big smile on my face and made me have more hope for what the future holds. I pray God's blessings and wisdom never departs from you and I wish you more success and fulfillment on the journey ahead. Big ups!"

Chidiebere Ihuoma said:

"It gives tremendous joy when you find fulfillment & happiness at what you do. Well done!"

Raymond Okafor said:

"Congrats demilade...I pray you continue to find fulfillment in what you do!!"

Lady used her service to improve kids' welfare

Meanwhile, YEN.coom.gh earlier reported that Janet Asibi, also known as The Sewing Teacher and Ama Val, is a national service person who was posted to the Nsoatre SDA primary school situated at Bono Region.

It was gathered that when she arrived at the school, Janet realised some of the pupils attended school with either worn-out uniforms or no uniforms at all.

She, therefore, decided to be of help by getting a sewing machine that she had learned to use to sew uniforms for the pupils at absolutely no cost.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen