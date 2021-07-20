Sam Korankye Ankrah, leader of Royalhouse Chapel International, has cleared the air on the $1 million gift his daughter reportedly got as a gift during her wedding

According to the apostle, the presentation was only a dummy cheque and not real cash

He, however, indicated this it could be a divine indication that the money would come to his family in the near future

The Apostle General of the Royalhouse Chapel International, Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah, has spoken on the $1 million gift that his daughter was reported to have received on her wedding day.

In a video taken during a church service that is being circulated on social media, the Apostle General clarifited that the huge cash gift that his daughter is being reported to have received was not actual money.

How the apostle described it

In his own words, Sam Korankye Ankrah indicated that the amount was a 'dummy cheque' but he refrained from referring to same as fake, with the belief that the money could come in the future.

Watch the full video below:

The news of the Apostle General's daughter getting the large amount was one that generated a lot of reactions on social media.

GRA's moves

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, even the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been chasing after Naa Dromo, the second daughter of Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah over the cash gift.

In a letter dated July 15, 2021, the GRA referred to the one million dollars wedding gift and other businesses of Naa Dromo.

The letter asked the newly-married young woman to visit the GRA's office on July 23, 2021, for a discussion, in order to avoid any possible sanctions.

About Naa Dromo's Wedding

Naa Dromo tied the knot with Dr Samuel Nana Nimo in a beautiful white wedding on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh that would later go viral, Naa Dromo's friends were spotted grouped to one side with some holding a dummy cheque.

One of the ladies took the microphone and explained that they used to present household and kitchen items like earthenware, pestle, among others, but they have gone higher now.

