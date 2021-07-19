A young lady, Thomaesa B Bailey, who once worked as a salesgirl has expressed gratitude at how her life changed

The young lady revealed that she now works as a lawyer in the US House of Representatives despite her humble background

Before her new role in the house, she was a government relations associate for Georgia Municipal Association

A young lady, Thomaesa B. Bailey, who used to work at a pizza shop many years ago now has a very changed life.

She is now a legislative counsel at the American House of Representatives. Sharing a collage made from her throwback and recent photo, her post drew thousands of reactions on LinkedIn.

Her life changed!

In the first snap, she has a work uniform on as a salesgirl for a company called Pizza Hunt. The second photo has her posing in front of the US House.

Though Thomaesa did not mention the years it took her to get her new level, people thronged her comments section to say how her story inspired them.

At the time of writing this report, Thomaesa's post on the platform has more than 63,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

I was once an intern

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Taiwo Joda, took to his LinkedIn page to share photos that show how his life transformed over the years.

Joining the "How it started vs how it is going" popular social media trend, his first photo showed him holding his suit when he was just an intern.

Now the CEO of Accion Microfinance Bank Limited, he attempted to recreate the pose he struck years ago as he placed a hand in his pocket.

