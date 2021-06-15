Kofi Asante, a White man originally from the UK who adopted the name after coming to Ghana has been seen speaking Twi in London

In the video that was shot on a train, Kofi said he left Ghana in 1988 but has been speaking Twi since then

According to him, he is able to retain the language because he keeps engaging Ghanaians in the UK in random conversations

A man from the United Kingdom who calls himself Kofi Asante has been spotted in a train speaking Twi fluently with some Ghanaians living abroad.

In a video shared by a gentleman identified as Elvis with the Twitter handle, @Kayjnr10, the White man said he had lived in Ghana before and left in the year 1988.

When asked how he has been able to keep the language in his mind, Kofi Asante explained that he has always been speaking it with Ghanaians abroad who get excited at his ability.

The full video can be seen below:

Impression of Ghanaians on the video

Lots of Ghanaians who saw the video have been sharing their thoughts and comments.

@Big_pharoah who was amazed said:

Wow, left in 1988 and can still understand and speak Twi fluently. Heheee, I know ppl who left Ghana for just 3 yrs and they will try everything possible to make you feel they don’t remember how to speak anymore.

@CarterOwusu20 hilariously commented that:

If i dey plane inside wey just do u-turn for US.. I go forget Twi

@quophi91 said:

It should be our official language. It identifies us no matter how any other person thinks because of ethnocentrism

Source: UGC

In another exciting story, Janet Asibi, also known as The Sewing Teacher and Ama Val, is a national service person who was posted to the Nsoatre SDA primary school situated in the Bono Region.

Information she disclosed to YEN.com.gh indicates that when she arrived at the school, she realised some of the pupils attended school with either worn-out uniforms or no uniforms at all.

She, therefore, decided to be of help by getting a sewing machine that she had learned to use, to sew uniforms for the pupils at absolutely no cost.

