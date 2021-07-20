The GRA is on the heels of Sam Korankye Ankrah's daughter, Naa Dromo, to pay tax on a gift she received at her wedding almost two weeks ago

Naa Dromo was reported to have been gifted one million dollars by her friends during her wedding with Nana Nimo

The GRA has written to Naa Dromo requesting to come by their office for a discussion on the gift and her other businesses

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is chasing after Naa Dromo, the second daughter of Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah.

The GRA is on the heels of Naa Dromo to collect tax on money she reportedly received at her wedding as a gift.

Naa Dromo tied the knot with Dr Samuel Nana Nimo in a beautiful white wedding on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Naa Dromo as reported to have received a one-million-dollar cheque gift on her wedding Photo source: @adom_the_photographer

Source: Instagram

$1m wedding gift

One of the big talking points from the wedding of Naa Dromo and Nana Nimo was a supposed wedding gift of one million dollars the bride received

It will be recalled that during the wedding reception, Naa Dromo's friends made the announcement of the one-million-dollar gift.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Naa Dromo's friends were spotted grouped to one side with some holding a dummy cheque.

One of the ladies took the microphone and explained that they used to present household and kitchen items like earthenware, pestle, among others, but they have gone higher now.

GRA swoops in

Following the news of the amazing wedding gift, the GRA has written to Naa Dromo to make enquiries and guide her to pay tax on the gift.

In the letter dated July 15, 2021, the GRA referred to the one million dollars wedding gift and other businesses of Naa Dromo

The letter asked the newly-married young woman to visit the GRA's office on July 23, 2021, for a discussion, in order to avoid any possible sanctions.

Se the letter as sighted on Instagram blog Sweet_Maame_Adwoa.

Reactions

Many Ghanaians have been reacting to GRA's letter to Naa Dromo since it emerged online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

obaadentaa said:

"This is actually funny. If you flaunt it, you pay for it"

man_taya1 said:

"Well done GRA, the rich must pay tax."

babyo3_ said:

"Ghana deir dem fool oo some of the Minister's children kraa have been taken more than 1millon $ and have shops dey don't tax them ofui leave here"

maameekuaann said:

"Look at dem, mhwehwe enyim four, which laws those politicians no do Dey pay gift tax... apuuu hungry people ."

Naa Dromo's traditional marriage

Naa Dromo and her fiancé, Nana, started their marriage ceremony with a beautiful traditional wedding on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

YEN.com.gh published exclusive first photos and videos from the ceremony which saw a lot of colourful kente on display.

Following our report, more beautiful photos and videos popped up online. The new photos and videos showed special moments including the bride's time with her mother.

Pre-wedding photos

Ahead of their white wedding at the church of Naa Dromo's father, the couple's pre-wedding photos popped up.

Just like everything about their marriage ceremony, the pre-wedding photos were themed on royalty.

