“It Can Only Be God”: Woman Bags 4th Degree, SA Wishes Her Well in the Comments

A local woman has got social media buzzing after impressively securing her fourth university degree

The beauty also shared a few graduation snaps on the timeline and looked ever-s- radiant in her lemon-coloured pants suit

Mzansi social media users were definitely all about showing some love and headed to the comments section to wish the graduate well

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A Cape Town woman has left South Africans speechless after heading online to share her impressive academic achievements. The beauty just bagged her fourth degree and has finally sealed the deal as a Doctor of Philosophy.

This woman just graduated with four degrees. Images: @Miss_Mabhula/Twitter

Source: UGC

, @Miss_Mabhula shared the exciting news with her many followers.

"4 degrees under my belt (a triple major BSc (and laude), Hons (with distinction), Master's (and laude) & now Doctor of Philosophy).

"It can only be God. I am not where I want to be, I continue to dream & remain grateful for the journey. #UCTGrad2021 #PhDone #Chemistry #DrugDiscovery," she captioned the inspirational post

The stunner also shared a few snaps of herself looking radiant as ever in a yellow pants suit. Standing outside one of the University of Cape Town's many entrances, the educated bae smiles with the most excitement.

Mzansi social media users were all for showing some love on the socials and took to the comments section to wish the new doctor well.

Check out some of the comments below:

@OJay92122825 said:

"Have you filled your EFF membership form as yet? You should, the organisation needs many like you."

@UnathiLiwani said:

"Congratulations my friend."

@JustNqaba said:

"Dokotela Mabhula. Congratulations Queen. I am so proud of all your accolades. To God be the glory, well done on your hard work."

@TheRealRoman_M said:

"I wish you are working (it's hectic for grads out here) and your hard work is paying off Queen... congratulations."

@dofiEve said:

"Congratulations Amanda you have always been a very focused person."

@Moyisi02273199 said:

"Hayi maan wena Doc, congratulations are in order madokotela."

@zukile_mhlaluka said:

"South Africa ai futhi cut cut cut... Congratulations daughter of soil."

@TheLioness_R said:

"Congratulations Doc. I am going to need you to change that Miss on your handle please. For my sake."

@Thrillanova said:

"A HUGE congratulations! You deserve to be celebrated."

Man inspires South Africa after graduating with a law degree from Wits University

In some more inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that Syllabus Mogashoa is an internet sensation following his major achievement in the academic field. The man from Limpopo says he "aced the Wits University edge" after bagging a degree in Law.

The former University of Limpopo student says he qualified with a Bachelor of Laws with distinction. The young chap seriously inspired his followers and Briefly News takes a look.

@Mngunireymon said:

“Yo a Wits LLB, salute you. It takes others nine years to finally get that at Wits.”

@Delgado_Thabiso said:

“Four years of BA and five Ya LLB.”

@MabelengThuru said:

“Congratulations my brother. I'm still on my journey as well. Good things come to those who wait. Thanks jurist.”

@RayhabJ said:

“Sir, you motivate me. I'm currently doing my LLB at UP. Can't wait for that sweet moment.”

@ZikodeLegal said:

“Congratulations Syllabus. You have done well my good sir. All the best with LLM and your future desires. OJ.”

@Jay_Tuu said:

“Congratulations to you and welcome to the profession officially!! Haai wena legal practitioner!!”

@Senganga said:

"Wae shapa Syllabus.”

@DimphoDK said:

“My future advocate, congratulations.”

Source: Yen