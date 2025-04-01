Nigerian ringster Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju died following a match at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra

The boxing world was struck by sadness and sorrow on March 29, 2025, when Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju collapsed and tragically passed away during a match at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Olanrewaju was competing in a bout against Accra-born boxer John Mbanugu, also known as “Power,” as part of the Ghana Professional Boxing League.

Gabriel Olanrewaju collapsed and was later conformed dead at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital during a boxing fight at Bukom Boxing Arena on March 29, 2025. Image credit: @ViewpointA56150, @GhanaBoxing

Source: Twitter

The incident has sent waves of grief through the boxing community, with the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) confirming his untimely death. Questions about the responsibility for his well-being, the circumstances surrounding his death, and the aftermath for his family have now become the focus of discussions in both Ghana and Nigeria.

A Veteran Boxer Taken Too Soon

Gabriel Olanrewaju, aged 40, was a dedicated and skilled athlete who had made notable contributions to the sport of boxing in Nigeria. Known for his resilience and determination, Olanrewaju had built a solid reputation within Nigerian boxing circles. His tragic death in the ring has not only shocked his fans but has left a profound impact on his family, friends, and fellow boxers.

The Nigerian boxing community, in particular, mourns the loss of one of their own. Many had high hopes for Olanrewaju, believing he could have achieved greater heights in his boxing career had fate not intervened in such a devastating manner. He had a family that depended on him — a wife and three children — and his death has left them with an uncertain future.

The Fight and the Incident

The match between Gabriel Olanrewaju and John Mbanugu was going smoothly at first. Both fighters had entered the ring with confidence, each hoping to emerge victorious in front of the local audience at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

However, calamity struck when Olanrewaju suddenly collapsed in the ring. Medical personnel were immediately rushed to the scene, but despite their best efforts, Olanrewaju could not be revived as he was pronounced death upong arrival at Korle-Bu. His passing has left the boxing community in shock and mourning, especially considering how physically demanding and dangerous the sport can be.

The Ghana Boxing Authority has expressed deep sorrow over the incident, and an official statement confirmed that the boxer had tragically passed away after collapsing during the match. The statement also acknowledged the loss as a great blow to the sport and the boxing community at large.

Questions Arise About Safety and Responsibility

The sudden death of Gabriel Olanrewaju has raised several questions about the safety measures in place during boxing matches, particularly in countries with developing boxing infrastructures such as Ghana. While boxing is a high-risk sport, the safety of the athletes should always be a top priority, with proper medical staff, equipment, and precautions taken before, during, and after each bout.

Rafiu Oladipo, the President of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC), while speaking to Sporty FM in Accra, has voiced his concerns about the incident and questioned the Ghana Boxing Authority regarding what steps would be taken to ensure that Olanrewaju’s family is cared for in light of his untimely death.

Oladipo’s remarks have highlighted the need for greater accountability in such cases, emphasizing that Olanrewaju’s wife and three children are now left to deal with the aftermath of this tragic event.

"I would like to know who will take care of the family of our late boxer, Gabriel Olanrewaju. He has a wife and three children, now that he is dead, who will take care of them? We need answers from the Ghana Boxing Authority. Olanrewaju was the breadwinner for three children and a wife. Who will look after them now that he is dead.'' Oladipo said.

Fans watch on from the stands at the Bukom Boxing Arena during a Ghana Professional Boxing League match in December 2023. Image credit: @GhanaBoxing

Source: Twitter

The Aftermath: A Grieving Family

Gabriel Olanrewaju, part of the top six African pugilists to lose their lives during boxing fights, leaves behind a wife and three young children who are now facing an uncertain future without their father. The death of a family’s breadwinner, particularly under such tragic circumstances, often leaves families in financial turmoil, further complicating the emotional and psychological effects of such a loss.

While the boxer’s legacy will live on, his wife and children must now cope with the harsh reality of life without him. This tragedy has brought to light the challenges faced by the families of athletes in high-risk sports, who often find themselves alone in the aftermath of a disaster like this.

It is hoped that the boxing community will rally behind Olanrewaju’s family, offering both emotional and financial support during this difficult time.

NBBofC Boss Rants Over Olanrewaju's Deah

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the expression of grief of the President of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, Dr. Rafiu Oladipo, as he called out the Ghana Boxing Authority for allowing the Gabriel Olanrewaju vs John Mbanugu boxing match to take place on Saturday, March 30 instead of Friday, March 29 as originally agreed.

Source: YEN.com.gh