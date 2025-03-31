Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has spoken for the first time since her medical emergency.

In a statement on Facebook, Opoku-Agyemang said she expressed gratitude for the well wishes.

Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is dealing with a medical medical emergency.

Source: Getty Images

“...I would like to say thank you to everyone for the kind sentiments and well wishes this weekend.”

Her statement also wished an Eid Mubarak to the Muslim community.

Eric Adjei, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), who also worked as a deputy spokesperson for Opoku-Agyemang during the 2024 election campaign, has also said she is in good health.

In an update on Facebook, Adjei said she was doing very well.

"Our mother, the vice president, is in good health, thanks to God's grace. I've received updates from the team, and Mum is doing very well by His grace."

Source: YEN.com.gh