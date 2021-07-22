The extremely petite man proposed to his tall and curvy girlfriend

The adorable moment occurred at a small ceremony with their loved ones present

Heartwarming photos have been posted online, which have amassed mixed comments

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

True love exists if one would search deeper, and photos of an extremely diminutive man proposing to his beautiful, curvy, and tall girlfriend affirm this truism.

In the photos delivered on social media by Twitter user Daniel Marven, the man proposed marriage to the lady in a small but heartwarming ceremony.

The frames show the man putting a ring on the lady's hand as she knelt before him in utter humility and respect.

True love: Petite man proposes to his tall and curvy girlfriend, beautiful photos pop up Image: crabbimedia

Source: Twitter

True love

The romantic duo, whose names are yet to be known, had their loved ones present to witness the big moment.

The lady appeared in straight black apparel, and the man wore long sleeve shirt and jeans trousers.

With love and much admiration for each other, the lady said yes. Beautiful photos of the simple ceremony have been shared on Twitter by Daniel Marven, with the caption:

''This is simply TRUE LOVE.''

Mixed views

Amazement commented:

Heartwarming photos have been posted online, which ixehave amassed mcomments underneath the post

@ThebzaMduduzi said:

''He must be loaded with cash otherwise the other gender wouldn't waste their time.''

Replying to @danielmarven's post Pamphylia wondered:

''Why do people think it's always about money??? People are sick mentally. What if the guy was broke? Will people still say it's money??? Some people are sick mentally,' she said

@I_am_Bucie commented:

''So many cruel comments on this post. Who said disabled people don’t deserve love Broken heart. We can do better as a community, making fun of disabled people should be a no.''

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported Ghanaian comic actor, Frank Ntiamoah, famed as Kweku Chainzz aka Living Legend, has shared the story of his humbling beginnings and how he emerged into the limelight as a social media sensation.

Born in Kronom in Kumasi, Ntiamoah relocated to Sankore in the Asunafo South District of the Ahafo Region in Ghana where he helped his grandparents who were peasant farmers.

He had difficult years growing up as a child and teenager due to his deprived background, which affected the trajectory of his education.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen