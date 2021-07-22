A judge has reportedly ordered world-renowned music producer Dr Dre to pay Nicole Young monthly spousal support of Ghc 1.7 Million

The Forgot About Dre hitmaker has also been asked to continue paying for his ex-wife's health insurance

The hip-hop mogul is to maintain Nicole's flamboyant lifestyle until or if she remarries, according to news reports

Dr Dre has reportedly been ordered to his ex-wife Nicole Young a sum of $293 306 in spousal support per month. The US producer was ordered to pay his ex-bae the money until she remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, according to reports.

On top of the monthly spousal support he was ordered to start paying on 1 August, the Forgot About Dre hitmaker still has to continue paying for Nicole's health insurance.

Dr Dre has been ordered to pay ex-wife Nicole Young monthly spousal support of R4.3m. Image: @drdre

Radar Online reports that the Los Angeles Superior Court judge's ruling in the matter is only temporary until a final decision is made. Social media users took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the latest developments on the hip-hop producer's nasty divorce. Check out some of their comments below:

@planetanjali wrote:

"She’s a lawyer. She was a lawyer when she met him. I’m sure a prenup wouldn’t make a bit of difference, especially if he cheated. She probably is aware of so many loopholes and obscure laws to void any prenup anyways. Babygirl played it smart."

@PrinceSomorin said:

"One of the reasons why I’ll never ever get married ever again."

@The_TIMtations commented:

"This is a deal. At first she wanted 2 MILLION A MONTH."

@56skiidw3ll3r said:

"She originally wanted I think 2 mil a month plus 5 mil in lawyer fees. This is barely a dent in his annual income. He is happy with the outcome for sure."

@Maserati_Gotti_ wrote:

"SHE GONNA HAVE A BOYFRIEND FOREVER!!!!!!!"

@jonathandlewis added:

"Moral of the story... don't get married gents."

