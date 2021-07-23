Sarkodie has shown major love to Shatta Wale following a recent announcement

Shatta says he is joining the commercial vehicle business as the owner of 'SHAXI'

The support from Sarkodie has drawn various reactions ranging from happiness to disbelief

Ghanaian artiste, Shatta Wale, has received significant support from colleague Sarkodie following his new business venture announcement.

On Thursday, YEN.com.gh reported that Wale is expanding his presence into the Taxi-hailing business.

Sarkodie quote tweeted the initial announcement by Shatta Wale and hashtagged the tweet with the name of the company.

Sarkodie supports Shatta's new business venture 'SHAXI" Photo source: @sarkodie, @shattawalenima

It was a good look for the once-close friends who are not necessarily on the best of terms.

Some people in the comments commended the rapper for his support whilst others assumed he didn't post the tweet himself.

Check below reactions to Sarkodie's support of Shatta Wale's Taxi business

Freshtaste thinks Satkodie's daughter posted the tweet: "Her Titi, don't be stubborn...Go and drop daddy's phone where u took it"

Tuxedo thinks they have a good relationship: "On the real,these guys dey vibe with eachother backstage, e be we the fans wey dey worry wanna body plus beef."

Solomon is happy: "#SHAXI To the whole wiase FireFireFire I love the vibe King @sarkodie"

Shattaba thinks the tweet is by Tracy, Sarkodie's wife: "No I can't believe this. Tracy please give the phone to sarkodie please. #Shaxi"

Background

Ghanaian artiste Shatta Wale announced his decision to expand his presence into the taxi-hailing business.

In a series of posts on Twitter, he made a call for applications from qualified drivers amidst promises to ensure they live off their work.

The Taxi brand is called 'ShaXi' - assumed to be an amalgamation of Shatta and Taxi. It is currently unknown if the business is a sole proprietorship or with partners.

Amongst other issues, he promised that drivers will make "more money like they deserve" and "enjoy [their] work as drivers."

