Christ Apostolic University College courses, fees, location and contacts

Education is one of the fundamental basic needs that equips an individual with knowledge and hands-on skills to partake in different activities in life. Christ Apostolic University College (CAUC) is one of the best institutions offering better spiritual growth. If you are a student who wishes to pursue your A-level education, get insight into Christ Apostolic University College courses, location, and contacts.

Christ Apostolic University College offers certificate, diploma and degree programmes. Photo: @caucedugh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Christ Apostolic University College is one of the best and most well-equipped institutions that guarantees the best results in bringing up an all-around student. The university began in 1917 as a Bible School Training Centre for pastors. In July 2010, it got approval as an affiliation of the University of Cape Coast and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Christ Apostolic University College

Being a Christian-based university, Christ Apostolic University College has taken a different path towards ensuring that it equips learners with the knowledge they need to be better people in society.

Its core objective is to provide a shift from excellence to effectiveness. It is to equip students to face the world rather than write dissertations and theses. Thus, Christ Apostolic University College exists to empower students.

Christ Apostolic University College courses

The Christ Apostolic University College courses are in three categories: undergraduate, diploma, and certificate programmes. These courses are distributed based on various schools as listed below:

School of Business

Diploma in Business Administration

B Sc. Business Administration in Accounting

B Sc. Business Administration in General Management

B Sc. Business Administration in Human Resource Management

B Sc. Business Administration in Procurement Supply Chain Management

B Sc. Tourism Management

School of Technology

BSc. Information, Communication Technology

BSc Accounting and Information Technology

School of Theology

B.A Theology

Diploma in Theology

Diploma in Ministry

Certificate in Biblical Studies

The school intends to add to its programme portfolios to include:

Church Administration

Counselling

Masters programmes

School of Education

Bachelor of Education Degree in Accounting

Bachelor of Education Degree in Management

Bachelor of Education Degree in Information Technology

Bachelor of Education Degree in Basic Education

Diploma in Early Childhood Education

Diploma in Basic Education

Christ Apostolic University College provides a shift from excellence to effectiveness. Photo: AJ_Watt

Source: Getty Images

Admission requirements for Christ Apostolic University College

For prospective students who wish to be part of Christ Apostolic University College, there are certain admission requirements that you should meet before they gain admission. Here are the requirements for the different groups:

Passes in 6 subjects: 3 core (incl. English & Mathematics) and 3 elective subjects.

Credit passes (A1 - C6) in 6 subjects: English, Mathematics, and 3 electives.

Age of at least 25.

Proof of age with a birth certificate or legitimate documentary proof.

Mature entrance processes are required.

WASSCE holders should have 6 passes (A1 - D7) in all subjects, 3 of which must be credit passes (C6) or better.

SSSCE holders should have 6 passes (A - D) in all subjects, incl. English & Mathematics.

HND holders with minimum second class lower in relevant disciplines are admitted to level 300 or 200.

Pursue a degree in the same speciality or related discipline for 4 or 6 semesters.

Other diploma qualifications equivalent to HND may be considered.

CTVET diploma

3 passes not below D7 in WASSCE or SSSCE in core subjects, including English and core Mathematics.

Plus 2 credit passes in relevant elective subjects.

How to apply to Christ Apostolic University College

The application procedure at CAUC is straightforward. Prospective students need to access the CAUC portal to obtain a voucher. They will receive a text message (SMS) containing a PIN and a Serial Number.

Next, navigate to the admissions section and complete the Christ Apostolic University form using the details provided in the SMS. The cost of application forms is as follows:

Category Fee Degree programme GH¢ 100 Diploma programme GH¢ 80 Executive GH¢ 150

All completed application forms with certified copies of certificates/result slips should be submitted to the admissions office at CAUC or mailed to:

The Registrar

Christ Apostolic University College

P. O. Box 15113

Kumasi.

Christ Apostolic University College fees

The fees at Christ Apostolic University College vary depending on the program you're interested in. Contact the respective department at the institution for detailed information about the annual tuition fee for your preferred course.

For any inquiries, you can contact Christ Apostolic University College Kumasi Ghana through any of the following addresses or platforms:

Postal address: P.O. BOX KS 15113 Kumasi

P.O. BOX KS 15113 Kumasi Physical address: Kumasi, Kwadaso, behind the main market

Kumasi, Kwadaso, behind the main market Email: info@cauc.edu.gh

info@cauc.edu.gh Phone numbers: +233-506444464/+233-507444474/+233-50555565

+233-506444464/+233-507444474/+233-50555565 X(Twitter): @src_cauc

Is Christ Apostolic University College accredited?

Christ Apostolic University College (CAUC) is accredited by the National Accreditation Board (NAB) of Ghana. They are accredited to offer Bachelor's degrees, diplomas and certificates in various programs.

Is Christ Apostolic University College private or government?

Christ Apostolic University College is one of the private universities in Ghana. It is located in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

Everyone is entitled to an education, regardless of social, ethnic or racial background. Joining the Christ Apostolic University College Kumasi Ghana will be one of the best choices you could make. These institutions guarantee the best services.

Yen.com.gh recently published all the details about the Ghana Technology University College courses and the cut-off points. Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) is a Ghanaian public university formerly known as Ghana Technology University College.

At one point, it was known as Ghana Telecom University College. The institution has campuses in Tesano, Abeka, and Kumasi and learning centres in Ho, Koforidua, Takoradi, and Nungua.

Source: YEN.com.gh