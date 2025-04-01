Versatile Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu has been spotted with his family as he recovers from injury

The Stade Rennais right-back has been ruled out for the rest of the season following an anterior cruciate ligament tear

Seidu has been rewarded with a new contract at the French Ligue 1 side which will extend his stay for another year

Injured Black Stars defender, Alidu Seidu, has been spending quality time with his family as he works his way back to full fitness following an anterior cruciate ligament tear.

The 24-year-old suffered the end-of-season injury during a French Ligue 1 game against Lille in November last year.

Despite the setback, the Ghana international has been handed a new deal by French club Stade Rennais, extending his stay at the club to 2029.

Alidu Seidu spotted with his wife and son after signing a new contract. Photo: Twitter/ @Listo_Mens @staderennais.

Source: Twitter

In a photo shared on social media, Seidu was spotted with his wife and son as the family dressed up for an event.

It was unclear if it was from his contract extension day but the young family looked cheerful.

Meanwhile, Seidu is expected to return to full fitness this summer and also play a huge role next season.

Before his devastating injury, the versatile defender has been Rennais' best player, winning back-to-back Player of the Month awards.

He missed Ghana's final Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Niger last year and was also not part of the team for March's World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

In Ligue 1 this season, the former Clermont Foot defender has made 11 appearances for his club.

Seidu delighted to extend Rennais contract

The hardworking defender inked a new deal to keep him at Stade Rennais until June 2029.

Alidu Seidu signs a contract extension at Stade Rennais. Photo: Twitter/ @staderennais.

Source: Twitter

His initial deal was expected to expire in 2028 but after a good run with the club since joining them in January 2024, the top hierarchy decided to reward him with a fresh deal.

"It's a huge honour to have extended his contract and to continue this wonderful adventure. I'm very happy, and this extension means a lot to me. The important thing for me was to continue at Stade Rennais; that's what I wanted," he said after signing the deal, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

"I'm very happy here, in a great club with fantastic supporters. I want to thank everyone who contributed to my extension," he added.

Seidu moved to France from JMG Academy in 2019 to join Clermont Foot, where he started with the B team before gradually making it through the ranks. He spent seasons at the club before earning a move to Rennais.

Source: YEN.com.gh