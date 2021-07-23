From law TA to Special Prosecutor: 15 facts about Kissi Agyebeng

Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng has been approved by Parliament after the Appointments Committee recommended him for approval.

The Appointments Committee of Parliament gave him a unanimous approval barely an hour after his five-hour long vetting.

Agyebeng becomes the second and youngest so far to occupy the position after the resignation of Martin Amidu in October 2020.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some 15 facts that need to be known about Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng.

He was awarded the Bentsi-Enchill prize for a best graduating student of the University of Ghana School of Law in 2001. He started off his career as a Teaching Assistant at the University of Ghana Law School. Kissi Agyebeng was called to the Ghana Bar in October 2003 He has a Master of Laws (LLM) degrees from Schulich School of Law, Dalhousie University, Canada, and Cornell Law School, USA. Kissi Agyebeng has been a lecturer at the institution since October 2006. He has been teaching and researching Criminal Law, International Humanitarian Law, International Law, Corporate Law, and Legal Research and Writing at the UG Law School. Agyabeng earned the E.N. Sowah Memorial prize for best student in Family Law. He has successfully argued numerous cases before the superior courts of Ghana. He has participated in several international arbitration hearings. He has consulted for public sector institutions, including the Attorney General’s Department, Exim Bank Ghana Ltd, YEA, NLA, GNPC, Trade Fair Company Limited, and the Ghana Olympic Committee. Kissi is also Associate at the African Center for Cyber Law and Cyber Crime Prevention, and the National Moot Court Coordinator. He was the Vice-Chair of the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association. He is the Chairman of the Electronic Communications Tribunal who oversees the affairs and adjudication of appeals at the Tribunal. Kissi Agyebeng is the Managing Partner of Cromwell Gray LLP. He is now Ghana’s second and youngest Special Prosecutor replacing Martin Amidu.

In other appointment news, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has begun to lead the Ghana Police Service as the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) per earlier instructions from the presidency.

Aside from him, the Deputy Director-General of Prisons (DDGP), Isaac Kofi Egyir, has also assumed office acting as the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service.

51-year-old Dr. Akuffo Dampare now becomes Ghana’s 30th IGP and is the youngest acting IGP to be appointed in the Fourth Republic and the eighth youngest since Ghana gained independence.

