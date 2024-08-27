US Visa Application: US Embassy In Ghana Transitions To New Visa Application Website
- The US Embassy in Accra has moved to a new visa services provider after an earlier announcement to applicants
- Access to the previous provider’s website and application services were discontinued on August 16, 2024
- US visa applicants are now required to visit the new visa service provider’s website to create a user account
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
The US Embassy in Accra has officially transitioned to a new visa services provider after an earlier notice.
The change marks the end of access to the previous provider’s website and services, which were discontinued on August 16, 2024.
Graphic Online reported that the current nonimmigrant visa interview appointments remain valid under the new system.
Applicants must visit the new visa service provider’s website to create a user account, which will be used to update DHL delivery preferences, among other things.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
US visa applicants who have paid the application fees but have not yet scheduled an interview can do so via the new website. The new appointment requests will be subject to availability.
Previous US visa developments
US Embassy announced the release of the Diversity Visa selections on May 6, providing a link to check one's status and warning applicants against potential scams.
The Diversity Visa Programme was opened for registration from October 4 to November 7, 2023.
The lottery programme offers winners permanent residency in the US, also called a green card. More than 50,000 successful applicants will receive permanent residence in the US from the country's government.
However, one could be disqualified from applying for the DV lottery. In addition to ineligible countries, applicants who provide misleading claims and information will be eliminated.
The US Embassy has said the number of Ghanaians applying for visas has risen by 200 percent since 2019.
$15,000 fraud involving Nicaragua visa
YEN.com.gh reported that a travel consultant is in trouble with the law after allegedly defrauding a tour operator of $15,000.
Margius Adjei, 47, is accused of taking the amount from Rashman Travel and Tours's CEO.
Adjei promised to secure Nicaraguan visas for 20 Rashman Travel and Tours clients within three months.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.