The US Embassy in Accra has moved to a new visa services provider after an earlier announcement to applicants

The US Embassy in Accra has officially transitioned to a new visa services provider after an earlier notice.

The change marks the end of access to the previous provider’s website and services, which were discontinued on August 16, 2024.

Source: Getty Images

Graphic Online reported that the current nonimmigrant visa interview appointments remain valid under the new system.

Applicants must visit the new visa service provider’s website to create a user account, which will be used to update DHL delivery preferences, among other things.

US visa applicants who have paid the application fees but have not yet scheduled an interview can do so via the new website. The new appointment requests will be subject to availability.

Previous US visa developments

US Embassy announced the release of the Diversity Visa selections on May 6, providing a link to check one's status and warning applicants against potential scams.

The Diversity Visa Programme was opened for registration from October 4 to November 7, 2023.

The lottery programme offers winners permanent residency in the US, also called a green card. More than 50,000 successful applicants will receive permanent residence in the US from the country's government.

However, one could be disqualified from applying for the DV lottery. In addition to ineligible countries, applicants who provide misleading claims and information will be eliminated.

The US Embassy has said the number of Ghanaians applying for visas has risen by 200 percent since 2019.

$15,000 fraud involving Nicaragua visa

YEN.com.gh reported that a travel consultant is in trouble with the law after allegedly defrauding a tour operator of $15,000.

Margius Adjei, 47, is accused of taking the amount from Rashman Travel and Tours's CEO.

Adjei promised to secure Nicaraguan visas for 20 Rashman Travel and Tours clients within three months.

Source: YEN.com.gh