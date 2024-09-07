Otumfuo Osei Tutu II And Prof Opoku-Agyemang Flaunt Their Dance Skills, Fans React
- Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II's historic visit to the Central Region for this year's Fetu Afahye came with several explosive moments
- A private dinner was held in honour of the esteemed Asantehene at the University of Cape Coast
- He was spotted sharing a hearty moment with Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang at the high-end ceremony
On September 5, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu embarked on what has been termed a historic visit to Cape Coast as the principal guest of honour for this year's Fetu Afahye.
The 16th occupant of the Golden Stool called on the Oguamanhene Osaberima Kwesi Atta as the latter marked this year's traditional ceremony with his people.
Otumfuo's multi-day itinerary for the trip extended beyond his presence at the Fetu Afahye.
It included a noble ceremony at the University of Cape Coast, which saw Otumfuo receiving his new honorary Doctor of Laws degree for his outstanding contributions to education, rule of law and cultural preservation.
The Asantehene later joined several dignitaries at a high-end private dinner with several dignitaries, including Sir Sam Jonah, the Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, running mate of the NDC.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Otumfo happily shared the dancefloor with the aspiring Vice President and complimented her swanky dance moves.
Otumfuo and Prof Opoku-Agyemang thrill netizens
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the hearty moment between Otumfuo and Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang.
naakai__ remarked:
"May your Reign be Long NANA!💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾😍😍😍 This is So beautiful."
mimi_adarks said:
"Nana get movessss"
@LordaceF noted:
"Did I just see Otumfuor doing moonwalk? Piaaaawwwwww Asanteman wura✌️"
@Paa2four added:
"Aura no deɛ, kɛntɛn adeɛ ma. Pɛkyɛɛ!"
Prof Opoku-Agyemang enskined in the North
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang had called on the Paramount Chief of the Sankana Traditional Area, Naa Pagranige Saakoe Mornah III, for the celebration of the Kalibi Tigri festival.
At the August ceremony, the Sankana Traditional Council honoured her with the traditional title Pogna Piirima, which means Mother of Rocks.
