Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked a new trend among footballers: launching their own YouTube channels

Following in the footsteps of the Al-Nassr star, Jude Bellingham has announced his surprise decision to enter the world of YouTube

After joining the European champions last season, Bellingham is giving an all-access to his life in Madrid

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is often celebrated as a new-wave "Galáctico."

Although he joined during a different era for the club, the England international came with a hefty price tag and is already delivering exceptional value.

Jude Bellingham is planning to give an all-access to his life in Madrid. Photo: Charlotte Wilson.

Source: Getty Images

Vinícius Júnior and others welcomed Bellingham, who dazzled fans in his debut season and established himself as one of Real Madrid's top players.

The 21-year-old played a key role in the Champions League last season, providing an assist against his former club Dortmund.

This further demonstrated what Madridistas already knew: Jude thrives in big games.

The ex-Birmingham star clearly understands the significance of wearing the Real Madrid jersey.

He recognises the deep connection between the club and its fans and thrives on meeting their expectations.

Considering this, it’s no wonder that he is following in the path of beloved Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo, per TalkSPORT.

Jude Bellingham launches his YouTube channel

In a video shared on social media, Bellingham has happily unveiled a YouTube channel to document his career and share the experience of representing Real Madrid behind the scenes.

The Englishman said via his Instagram account:

"Hi everyone, I've been recording behind the scenes footage of my journey throughout the last year. Now, I'm finally ready to share my life ‘Out of the Floodlights’ with you all. Starting 12th September, I’ll post four weekly episodes on my new YouTube channel."

Football fans have had opportunities in the past to explore the personal lives of players behind the scenes.

In recent years, numerous club-focused documentary series have provided insights into the world of footballers behind closed doors.

Ronaldo plans to 'take' Mr Beast's YouTube crown

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo, after achieving nearly every milestone in his illustrious football career, is now aiming to conquer YouTube.

His latest ambition is to surpass Mr. Beast, who currently has 313 million subscribers and is the most subscribed individual on the platform.

