Ghana legend Laryea Kingston has blamed poor pitch for the defeat to Angola in the AFCON qualifiers

The Black Stars started their qualifiers on a losing note at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Thursday

Ghana travels to Morocco to face Niger in their second Group C game with hopes of victory on the road

Former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston has blamed the poor playing surface at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the Black Stars' defeat to Angola last Thursday.

A poor clearance from defender Abdul Mumin saw Felicio Milson fire home from close range to give the Sable Antelopes a late win in Kumasi. Ghana's first defeat at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in 24 years.

Ghana's defeat was overshadowed by commentaries surrounding the pitch, with both the Black Stars and Angola coaches complaining.

Laryea Kingston blames poor pitch for Ghana's defeat to Angola last Thursday. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars @JoySportsGH.

Source: Twitter

For Kingson, if the pitch was good Rayo Vallacano defender Abdul Minin could have cleared the ball properly or even react after Milson's strike.

"If the pitch is very good, I think Mumin will still be on his feet and have a clear opportunity of clearing the ball," he told Joy Sports.

"For me, I know people will say previously we played on the same pitch and got results. I want them to know that football has changed...we want to have the ball on the ground, and we want fast pitches.

"The players who played the game, played last weekend [for their various clubs]...when they come here, because of the pitch they struggle.

He even added that players like Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo struggled because of the poor nature of the pitch.

"Look at Kudus at West Ham and Semenyo at Bournemouth. They perform fantastically for their clubs, but when they come here, they struggle because of the poor quality of our pitches."

The Black Stars have left for Morocco to face Niger in the second group game, per US Soccerway.

Angola coach reacts to Baba Yara pitch

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Angola coach Pedro Goncalves has stated that Ghana needs a better stadium after his side's victory over the Black Stars in the AFCON qualifiers in Kumasi.

Second-half substitute Felicio Milson struck late as the Palancas Negras stunned the Black Stars to inflict Ghana its first defeat in Kumasi for 24 years.

Despite the victory, the attention was on the playing surface as the players struggled to put a series of passes together due to the unbalanced nature of the grass.

Source: YEN.com.gh