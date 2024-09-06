The US embassy has rolled out a new pre-screening process for applicants in Ghana starting in September

All applicants with immigrant visa interviews will be required to attend a prescreening appointment

A document review will be conducted at the prescreening, and applicants will be notified of any lapses

The US embassy has rolled out a new pre-screening process for immigrant visa applicants.

All applicants with immigrant visa interviews scheduled for September 2024 and beyond will be required to attend a prescreening appointment between three and four hours before their visa interview.

The US Embassy says it wants to improve the efficiency of immigrant visa processing

According to a notice from the embassy, applicants will receive a separate prescreening email notifying them of their prescreening date and all documents required.

The embassy also explained that a document review will be conducted, and applicants will be notified if they are missing any documents.

Visa applicants will be instructed to obtain the missing documents so that they are ready for subsequent interviews.

At the visa interview, consular officers will confirm whether applicants have attended their prescreening and if they have all the required documents.

Applicants will have to reschedule their visa interview if they do not have all required documents

New US visa provider

The US Embassy in Accra has moved to a new visa services provider after an earlier announcement to applicants.

Access to the previous provider’s website and application services were discontinued on August 16, 2024.

Applicants must visit the new visa service provider’s website to create a user account. This account will be used to update DHL delivery preferences, among other things.

US visa applicants who have paid the application fees but have not yet scheduled an interview can do so via the new website. The new appointment requests will be subject to availability.

$15,000 fraud involving Nicaragua visa

YEN.com.gh reported that a travel consultant was arrested for allegedly defrauding a tour operator of $15,000.

The consultant, Margius Adjei, aged 47, was accused of taking the amount from Rashman Travel and Tours's CEO.

Adjei promised to secure Nicaraguan visas for 20 Rashman Travel and Tours clients within three months.

