Dr Greorge Akuffo Dampare has begun to lead the Ghana Police Service as the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) per earlier instructions from the presidency.

Aside him, the Deputy Director-General of Prisons (DDGP), Isaac Kofi Egyir, has also assumed office acting as the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service.

51-year-old Dr. Akuffo Dampare now becomes Ghana’s 30th IGP and is the youngest acting IGP to be appointed in the Fourth Republic and the eighth youngest since Ghana gained independence.

Beginning Monday, August 2, 2021, the two new persons take over the mantle at the two-state institutions in acting positions.

Last Friday, James Oppong-Boanuh, the then IGP, handed over the flag of command to Dr. Dampare at a pulling-out ceremony in honor of the outgoing IGP, a lawyer, who served the service for 33 years.

Prior to his new appointment, he was a Commissioner of Police (COP) and the senior-most police officer (in terms of ranking) after the just retired IGP, having served in the service for 31 years.

He joined the service as a Constable in December 1990, aged 20, and rose through the ranks aided by his completion of various courses and programs of study.

Egyir on the other hand takes over from Patrick Darko Missah, who took his terminal leave from today, awaiting his retirement from the service.

He has 26 years of work experience with the service, including a five-year duty tour with the United Nations Department of Peacekeeping Operations

He was enlisted into the service on December 5, 1995, as an Officer Cadet and commissioned as a Deputy Superintendent of Prisons on July 5, 1996.

