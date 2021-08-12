Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Makhtoum, the Dubai-based businessman at the centre of the botched Sputnik V procurement saga has finally refunded $2.4million to the government.

In a letter sighted by YEN.com.gh, dated August 11, 2021, addresses Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, the acting chief director of the Ministry of Health, indicates that once the money is confirmed as received, a receipt should be sent.

“The SWIFT and the payment advice for the refund is hereby attached for your reference and record…Kindly issue us a payment receipt once the funds have been credited into the Government bank account,” the letter noted.

Sheikh Al Maktoum finally refunds the US$2.4m meant for Sputnik V vaccine to Ghana

Botched Sputnik deal exposure

News has come out that Ghana was cited by Norwegian news portals in an investigative report for buying the Sputnik V vaccines from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

According to the report, it was bought through some businessmen at an overpriced unit cost which was almost double the original price.

The vaccines were purchased at $19 instead of the original buying price of $10.

The Ministry of Health in a statement explained that the vaccines were bought at that price for some peculiar reasons.

Sacking or resignation of Agyeman Manu

An ad-hoc parliamentary committee tasked to probe the deal recommended that efforts should be made to retrieve over GHS16 million expended as part of the deal.

The Minority in Parliament for instance has threatened to pass a vote of censure on the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu.

A recent post by Manasseh Azure Awuni as sighted by YEN.com.gh has revealed some anomalies, which has generated a social media trend, #AgyemanManuMustGo calling for him to be sacked.

With the hashtag, #AgyemanManuMustGo trending on Twitter, several Ghanaians are calling for the resignation or sacking of the minister.

Agyeman Manu on 2 weeks leave from work

It was reported that the health minister has taken two weeks leave from work to attend to personal issues amidst calls for him to resign.

According to a report filed by Citinews, his request for leave was granted by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare last week.

Earlier reports suggested that the Minister had resigned from his position, but this claim has been debunked by persons close to Agyeman-Manu.

Source: Yen Newspaper