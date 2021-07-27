MTN Ghana adjudged business of the decade by Millennium Excellence Foundation

The Millennium Excellence Foundation has conferred on MTN Ghana the ‘Business of the Decade’ award at the Millennium Excellence Awards held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Manhyia in the Ashanti Region.

MTN was among a few selected companies that achieved the highest rating by the esteemed Millennium Excellence Foundation Research and Award Committee team.

A citation presented to MTN Ghana for the award read, “MTN Ghana has been delivering best services in the telecom industry.

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, receiving the award on behalf of the company.

In the past decade, MTN has distinguished itself as the market leader and pacesetter in all aspects of communication services provision.

MTN Ghana has been in the forefront of technology, digitization and innovation. MTN Ghana was the first to deliver a Data Center, 4G, MoMo and more, enabling it to stay miles ahead of the competition.

The company has also been a leading tax payer and employer. The MTN Foundation has also changed many lives with its series of CSR programmes. MTN also contributes immensely to sports development.

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, with other dignitaries at the ceremony.

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana Mr. Selorm Adadevoh who received the award on behalf of the company was super elated.

MTN is pleased to receive this recognition which is an affirmation of the organization’s quest to ensure the provision of exceptional services to its customers through immense investments in all aspects of its operations. As a leading telecommunications service provider, we believe everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life therefore the organization continues to commit resources to meet both the digital and communication needs of customers, he said.

Commenting further on the award the CEO said, “This award is coming at the time of MTN Ghana’s 25th Anniversary celebration and it is an affirmation of the company’s contribution to national development over the years. We wish to sincerely thank the Life Patron, His Royal Highness Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Millennium Excellence Foundation, for the recognition. This award will encourage us to go the extra mile in ensuring our customers and the nation as a whole continues to benefit from the operations of MTN in Ghana”, he added.

The Millennium Excellence Awards is hosted only once every five years to recognize institutions and individuals who have contributed to national development. The ‘Business of the Decade’ award is the first award MTN Ghana has received from the Millennium Excellence Foundation since the inception of the awards.

