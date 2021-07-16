The National Identification Authority has clarified some misconceptions stating that the Ghana Card will be used as an alternative to the passport

According to the authority, no such thing will happen

The Head of Corporate Affairs for NIA said despite the fact that there is a bit of passport information on the card, it does not mean it will replace it

The National Identification Authority, (NIA) has cleared the air about news circulating that the Ghana Card will be used as an alternative to the passport.

This clarification comes following some suggestions that Ghana could switch from a passport to the Ghana Card as a means of traveling.

In a report filed by CitiNews, the Head of Corporate Affairs for the NIA, Abudu Abdul Ganiyu said despite the fact that there is a bit of passport information on the card, that does not mean it will replace it.

“There is a portion for individual passport information on the Ghana Card that can facilitate the purpose of travel, but it doesn’t mean that the Ghana Card is going to replace the passport,” he explained.

He further explained that when traveling within the West African sub-region, access and passage are made easy when one has the card for identification.

“Within the West African sub-region at the moment, once you carry your Ghana passport, at every checking point, they can easily look at the Ghana card and once they are able to establish your identity, they will allow you to cross the border,” he said.

So far, the Ghana Card has replaced and is replacing or is complementing some key government services and processes.

SSNIT and TIN numbers are also being replaced with the Ghana Card numbers.

The National Health Insurance Authority has linked the Scheme’s Card to the National Identification Authority’s database to allow Ghana Card holders to access healthcare services.

