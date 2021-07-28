Kumawood actress and producer Tracey Boakye recently traveled to the United States of America on vacation.Kumawood actress and producer Tracey Boakye recently traveled to the United States of America on vacation.

YEN.com.gh reported that the Kumawood star had landed in the city of Miami where she is going to spend some time with her lover.

In new videos on her Instagram page, Boakye has given fans a look into how well her holiday in America is going.

Tracey Boakye is on a vacation in the US Photo source: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

One of the videos shows Tracey Boakye going on a date with her lover. The video has the actress sitting and eating

Source: Yen.com.gh