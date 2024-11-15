At least three persons have been killed in Bawku following renewed clashes in the townships

The clashes have been linked to the return of Seidu Bagre who was controversially enskinned as Bawku Naba in 2023

The Interior Ministry has instituted a 12-hour curfew to curb the violence but that has not been as successful

At least three people have been killed this week and several houses have been razed to the ground by fire following renewed clashes in Bawku.

This brings the death toll in the renewed clashes to 26.

National Security agencies say the continued presence of Seidu Abagre in Bawku is responsible for the clashes.

The clashes, according to national security agencies, were triggered by the return of Seidu Abagre to Bawku.

Seidu Abagre was controversially enskinned as Bawku Naba in February 2023 resulting in violent clashes.

His return to the town had broken the fragile peace in the community.

As a result of the clashes, the Interior Ministry had imposed a 12-hour curfew in the town to curb the unrest.

The action was pursuant to the provisions of the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491).

However, the curfew has not been enough to curb the violence as armed groups continue to attack people in the town and set homes ablaze.

The curfew which begins at 6:00pm and ends at 6:00 am has left businesses and schools closed.

JoyNews reported that following the renewed clashes, indigenes have locked themselves indoors to avoid gun fire.

Driver dies in Bawku shooting

A commercial driver, known locally as Maadi, was killed, and his vehicle was set ablaze on Saturday, November 2, in the renewed violence in Bawku of the Upper East Region, leading to sporadic gunfire across the area.

The Ghana Police Service assured travellers of increased security presence along the Bawku highway.

A press statement indicated that military personnel, in addition to the police, would be deployed in Bawku and its surrounding areas.

The police added that a joint deployment will be made along the Bolgatanga-Walewale-Tamale highway to ensure security and manage vehicular traffic.

Minister raises concerns about jihadists in Bawku

YEN.com.gh reported in another story that the Upper East Regional minister raised red flags over the activities of suspected jihadist movements in Bawku.

According to Stephen Yakubu, the jihadist activities in the area are a reason for the recurring conflict, which has intensified in the last few months.

The West Africa Centre for Counter-Extremism report indicated that Ghana risks terrorist attacks due to existing triggers that have remained unresolved for many years.

