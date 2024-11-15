Highlife musician Kofi Nti has allegedly received compensation from Tyler Perry's Studios over a copyright claim

The American filmmaker used Kofi Nti's, Odo Nwom featuring Ofori Amponsah, in his Tyler Perry's Sistas series without permission

According to the Ghanaian singer, his lawyer in the UK contacted Perry's team and they have ostensibly reached an amicable settlement

Ghanaian musician Kofi Nti has reportedly resolved his copyright infringement case with American producer Tyler Perry.

Tyler Perry's studios recently used Kofi Nti's song, Odo Nwom, in a social media post promoting a new TV series.

Highlife singer Kofi Nti allegedly receives compensation from Tyler Perry over copyright saga. Photo source: @kofi_ntigh, @tylerperry

A behind-the-scenes video shared by American actor and film producer Tyler Perry in June 2024 captured the song being played on set while the crew were filming Tyler Perry Sistas series which airs on BET.

It later emerged that the the song had been used without permission from the copyright holder. The Ghanaian then revealed plans to seek legal redress citing this as copyright infringement.

Kofi Nti allegedly gets compensated by Tyler Perry

In an interview with Onua TV, Kofi Nti stated that he has received compensation from Tyler Perry's team.

According to him, his UK-based lawyers successfully negotiated a settlement with Perry's team, resulting in him receiving "something small."

"Our lawyer in the UK, myself and Ofori, contacted Tyler Perry's people and we have settled it...we collect some money," he said.

Ghanaians react to alleged Tyler Perry, Kofi Nti settlement

The news of the alleged settlement between Kofi Nti and Tyler Perry has triggered reactions from netizens as seen below;

demvybzz said:

"Aah why should he tell you if they did or did not receive = money 😳😏 Ei, you made the song for them?"

duahrafia said:

"That’s all Kofi 😂😂😂."

momi_training_gh said:

"@phinehasbarnes the man who always play the role of madea."

NFA warns of copyright infringements

YEN.com.gh has also previously reported that The National Film Authority (NFA) has advised media houses to ensure they have authorisation from copyright holders to air shows and films on their channels.

The directive followed a series of complaints from global film distributors about Ghanaian media houses airing their films without permission.

The NFA indicated breaching copyright rules could lead to civil and criminal prosecution.

