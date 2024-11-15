A Ghanaian couple married for 26 years has motivated netizens with their captivating love story

In a video, the couple acknowledged that their journey hasn't been rosy; however, they worked at making things better

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and congratulated the couple in the comment section of the post

A Ghanaian couple has motivated netizens with their intriguing love story. Celebrating 26 years of marriage, the couple shared insights into their long-lasting relationship.

In a video, the couple acknowledged that the journey had not been rosy; however, through perseverance and love, they ensured that their bond stayed strong.

A Ghanaian couple married for 26 years is sharing insights into their lasting relationship. Image source: Cheers Odo

Source: TikTok

They noted that communication and mutual support had been key factors that contributed to the growth of the marriage.

"We are working on making it better. We walk together, we talk together to make sure its better," the husband in the marriage said.

They further advised that couples should seek professional help from counsellors to ensure their marriages last.

"When you marry, you work at making it better. It's just like you work on your profession, your finances, your body, etc., and it's crucial, but people think when you marry, that's all. They don't attend seminars, they don't go through counselling, etc," the wife added.

Watch the video below:

Congratulations pour in for Ghanaian couple

Netizens who saw the footage extended their heartfelt congratulations to the Ghanaian couple.

@mercyaboagyewaa51 wrote:

"Good marriage is all about money."

@floxy wrote:

"Happy anniversary, congratulations."

@Mary Ayeni Akweter wrote:

"Eight years and am tired already."

@CozyCrafts(Resin Artist in GH) wrote:

"Thanks for the advice."

@Gem foods wrote:

"26 years wooo."

@NAANA wrote:

"Happy Anniversary God Almighty bless your marriage."

@Queen wrote:

"4 years and I’m tired/bored already marriage is a work oo."

@Immaculate lashes wrote:

"My first time seeing people advising with so much peace and caring. Not attacking. much love."

Ghanaian pastor kicks against customary marriage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian pastor has kicked against customary marriage. He advised ladies to resist partners who opt for such marriages.

He noted men who go in for such marriages often harbour intentions of exploiting their women and should heavily be resisted.

Netizens who saw the video and reacted in the comment section did not support the pastor's assertion.

Source: YEN.com.gh