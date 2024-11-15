Kojo Forex, in a social media post, shared a photo of himself and his father with his Cybertruck in Dubai

The forex trader said that he flew his father, a retired IGP, to his residence to spend quality time with him

Kojo Forex received criticism from some Ghanaians over his past claims about his family background

Forex trader and businessman Kojo Forex received criticism from some Ghanaians after flaunting his father on social media.

Kojo Forex receives criticism over his past claims about his struggles after flaunting his father. Photo source: @KojoForex

Kojo Forex flaunts his father

Kojo Forex took to his official X (formerly Twitter) to share a photo of himself and his father. The forex trader noted that he had flown his father to his Dubai residence to spend quality time with him and his family.

In the caption of the social media post, he admitted that his father was a retired Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service (IGP).

Kojo Forex, who recently urged the youth to make at least GH¢100,000 before they turn 30 years old, received backlash from some Ghanaians, who asserted that he came from an affluent family and was not the self-made millionaire he claimed to be.

The forex trader's social media post also contradicted his past claims in October that he came from a poor background and lived in a kiosk until age 15.

Below is Kojo Forex's social media post:

Ghanaians criticise Kojo Forex

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@_Jay_Sterling_ commented:

"Your old boy was a Chief Inspector of Ghana Police, and you're always tweeting like you had no financial support or good background coming up. Almost like you were the homeless kid from the trenches, and you came out of all that to acquire these riches. Kudos to this feat you've achieved but the “i came from nothing” chat be some way."

@fawogyimiiko said:

"Old boy took care of you soo well but you lied to us say u Dey stay for kiosk inside 😂😂."

@Day_sta_ commented:

"See oo, you had a good background and support from parents but online ranting " I made it out of nothing ". Putting pressure on boys kwa. Fior fior fior."

@brcfo_no_ny3 said:

"This why I don’t take the internet seriously. You come here and behave like someone who lost his family at age 12 and built his whole life by himself."

@Nanayawdro commented:

"A retired Cheif inspector yet you claimed na you dey sleep in kiosk 🤦🏿‍♂️."

Kojo Forex justifies calls to Ghanaian youth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kojo Forex justified his calls for the Ghanaian youth to make at least GH¢100k before they reach their 30s.

The self-proclaimed millionaire shared a screenshot showing the price of a Toyota Vitz in Ghana, which he noted costs in the region of GH¢100k.

Kojo Forex stated that even an essential car required substantial savings and proved the need for 'ambitious financial goals' in the current economy.

