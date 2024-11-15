Vinicius Junior's future at Real Madrid hangs in the balance, despite his consistent brilliance and pivotal contributions in recent seasons

The Brazilian winger has been a key figure for the club, helping secure multiple La Liga titles and delivering match-winning performances in the Champions League

However, reports suggest that advisors close to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez are pushing for his departure

Since breaking into the senior team in 2018, the winger has been pivotal for Madrid, playing a key role in three La Liga title triumphs and scoring in both Champions League final victories during his tenure.

However, Kylian Mbappé’s dissatisfaction with being deployed as a central striker rather than in his preferred left-wing position has created a potential conflict. With Vinicius occupying that role, his place at the Bernabeu could be in jeopardy.

According to Sport, Carlo Ancelotti warned Real Madrid's hierarchy in the summer about having an overcrowded attack.

Two reasons Florentino Perez's son wants Vinicius sold

In response, Florentino Perez's son, Chivo, has reportedly been pushing for Vinicius Junior to be sold.

Selling Vinicius would free up the left-wing position for Kylian Mbappé, potentially addressing squad balance concerns. This is one key reason Perez's advisors are advocating for his departure.

The second reason stems from Real Madrid’s financial struggles. The Bernabeu’s costly redevelopment and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic have strained the club's finances.

A high-value transfer of Vinicius, who has reportedly received a lucrative offer from a Saudi club, could provide much-needed relief. Those close to Perez are urging him to consider a sale to stabilize the club's accounts.

A potential transfer of Vinicius Junior could ease Madrid's financial strain caused by the Bernabeu rebuild. However, any move is unlikely before next summer, as Florentino Perez remains intent on keeping the Brazilian.

Vinicius is reportedly aware of the ongoing discussions about his future and is actively opposing the idea of a sale. While he showed some openness to the Saudi offer, his priority is to remain at Madrid beyond his current contract.

The decision now lies with Perez, who faces mounting pressure from his advisors to approve a surprising transfer.

Real Madrid boss backs Mbappe to shine

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mbappe has received backing from Carlo Ancelotti.

The Madrid boss, renowned for nurturing world-class talent, has expressed strong belief in his latest 'Galactico,' asserting that Mbappe is set to captivate the Bernabeu faithful with a stellar performance.

