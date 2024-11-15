A Ghanaian couple have melted many hearts on social media after they told an inspiring story of love through pictures

The couple, who started dating as students at the KNUST, took their relationship to the altar after many years of dating

Their beautiful relationship is one of the few successful campus romance stories that inspired many

Two lovebirds at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have legitimised their relationship before God and man.

The couple, who began their romantic journey at the KNUST, exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony attended by friends, family, and former university mates.

When the couple started dating, many people doubted their relationship would last, citing numerous failed examples of campus romances.

However, the love shared by the Ghanaian couple, whose names remain unconfirmed, seemed genuine and grew stronger, proving their doubters wrong as they took their relationship to the next level; holy matrimony.

The wedding video sighted by YEN.com.gh captured the KNUST lovebirds, celebrating their special day with loved ones.

There was clear evidence of genuine affection, devotion, adoration and care on their faces, from the wedding video circulating on social media.

"How dating in Uni turned into marriage. Thank you, God." the captioned the trending video.

Netizens drool over their beautiful love story

The couple's beautiful love story has become an inspiration to many netizens who came across the video, as they thronged the comment section to drool over their relationship.

@Ama_Sessy said:

"Akwasi come and see isn’t it beautiful Woho s3 Apia."

@Emman_BIGGS replied:

"Yall shouldn’t mind her that’s ma lil sis being on ma nerves smh she knows im a lovely boy."

@JennyBankz also said:

"We are recreating this in the coming years!!."

@.M.wrote:

"How come mine ended in tears? Shey ano get good character?"

Childhood sweethearts marry after 18 years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian childhood sweetheart, who began their friendship as children, married after 18 years.

The couple faced a lot of challenges in their relationship, but finally managed to overcome them to walk down the aisle.

In a video that went viral on social media, the couple shared their beautiful love story to inspire many.

Source: YEN.com.gh