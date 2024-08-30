Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has dropped another set of gorgeous photos on social media

She was spotted on the streets of London looking ravishing in a breathtaking outfit

Fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for the seasoned TV broadcaster

Ghanaian television personality Serwaa Amihere continues to thrill netizens with her bold elegance and daring outfits.

The seasoned media personality with over two million followers is one of Ghana's most sought-after celebrities for brands and events.

Serwaa Amihere shares photos from London. Photo source: Instagram/SerwaaAmihere

Source: Instagram

The GHOne TV star is known for excellence in her line of work, as is her ravishing looks.

On August 29, the seasoned media personality shared some photos on social media, which excited numerous fans. The photos came from one of Serwaa Amihere's trips to the UK.

She shared beautiful photos of her looking ravishing in her signature high-waist jeans and a beautiful long-sleeved bodycon top on her Instagram with the caption:

"Style is a way to say who you are, without having to speak …We Made it out of camera roll ❤️❤️"

Fans react to Serwaa Amihere's photos

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans regarding Serwaa Amihere's photos from the UK.

sweetcandy4748 said:

"Really love you soo much for ur braveness and how you’ve Been able to everything"

akua.ewoenam wrote:

"@elisobais it’s not easy o! I remember how she almost shut my brains down because she fell down trying to pull it and the shout and sound 🤣🤣"

thompson__style remarked:

"How she dresses decent and still be so beautiful is class💯 should be emulated"

nana.k00 noted:

"Charlie God has created the most beautiful thing in the world called black women"

Kikix quizzed:

"Who helps you take off the denim once you get home? 😂😂😂. That seems like a whole event. LMAO"

Serwaa Amihere's sister speaks about their childhood

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Gyamfua, the co-founder of Oh My Hairr and sister of Serwaa Amihere, had opened up about their family's humble upbringing.

Contrary to what many believed, Maame Gyamfuaa established her family's was not well to do. She said they grew up with a single mother who taught them everything they know now. Even though their mother struggled financially, she made sure they went to the best schools.

Source: YEN.com.gh