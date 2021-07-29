Hushpuppi: 5 Facts to know about the 39-year-old billionaire

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas popularly referred to as Hushpuppi was an Instagram big boy and celebrity with a followers count of over 2 million before his fraudulent activities were busted.

Currently answering to criminal charges in the United States bordering on business email compromise frauds, money laundering and other related scams, below are 5 facts about the billionaire fraudster.

1. He was birthed and schooled in Lagos

Wikipedia confirms that Hushpuppi was born in the city of Lagos. The 39-year-old who was one-time a second-hand clothes seller had his secondary school education at Government College, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

2. Hushpuppi reportedly has two kids

While it is reported that he admitted in 2013 to fathering a child, Page One affirms that Hushpuppi is a father of two kids - a boy and a girl.

3. He had a networth of $20 million

Before his arrest, Hushpuppi regularly flaunted expensive designers wears and luxurious rides just as he hung out with A-list Nigerian celebrities.

Before his arrest, Page One pegged his networth at $20 million.

4.He had a humble beginning

Hushpuppi before his emigration to Malaysia had it rough while growing up. It is reported that his dad was a taxi driver in Lagos.

5. He holds a passport from Saint Kitts and Nevis

Wikipedia reports that Hushpuppi holds a passport from the smallest sovereign state in the Western Hemisphere - Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The sovereign state has Queen Elizabeth II as queen and head.

How Hushpuppi's dinner with Blac Chyna gave his fraudulent activities away

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that emerging details had revealed how Hushpuppi's dinner with Blac Chyna exposed his fraudulent activities.

Hushpuppi wasn’t on the FBI’s radar until they noticed him living a bit too large for someone who apparently didn’t have a job.

They simply got all the information they needed from his social media posts and when they started to follow the money, it was easy from that point on.

Apparently, all of his woes would have been avoided if he had chosen to stay low rather than show off his extravagant lifestyle.

