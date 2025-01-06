Black Stars captain Andre Ayew made a scoring return to Stade Velodrome with his club Le Havre

The Ghana international returned to his boyhood club for the Ligue 1 encounter between Le Havre and Marseille

The former Marseille forward received a heartwarming welcome from fans of the 1993 European champions

Ghana captain Andre Ayew was close to tears after receiving applause from fans of Olympique Marseille during the Ligue 1 game with Le Havre.

Ayew returned to the Stade Velodrome for the first time this season following his return to the French league to sign for Le Havre.

The 35-year-old netted against his former club before he was replaced late in the game as Le Havre lost 5-1.

Andre Ayew receives a standing ovation from Marseille fans during the Le Havre game. Photo: Philippe Lecoeur.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Ayew received a standing ovation from fans of Marseille as he was substituted late in the game.

"At first I made a deep call, then I repositioned myself in the axis before going to get the ball with my head when I saw the goalkeeper come out on me. And there you have it," he said as he reflected on his goal, as quoted by Pontivy Maville.

An emotional Ayew also thanked fans of Marseille for the heartwarming reception.

"I thank the people of Marseille from the bottom of my heart, it touched me. After everything the padre has done here, I am happy with the love that he gives me. OM has always been the club of my heart, today they were on point, we have never managed to make them doubt. We must get back to work so that we can keep the club," he said.

Marseille thump Le Havre in Ligue 1

Meanwhile, Marseille enjoyed a thumping victory following the return of Ligue 1 after the winter break.

A fast start to the game saw the French giants take a 3-0 first-half lead, with goals from midfielder Valentine Rongier and Bilal Nadir before Neal Maupay added the third.

After the break, Elye Wahi and Ulisses Garcia then added two goals in quick succession for the French giants.

Ayew rose high to head home from an Antoine Joujou cross to reduce the deficit for the visitors. The Marseille legend was replaced by Alois Confais with two minutes remaining.

It was the veteran forward first goal of the season since joining Le Havre in October 2024.

The son of Ghana legend Abedi Pele, Ayew enjoyed a successful stint with Marseille, winning the French League Cup and French Super Cup titles. He left to join Swansea in 2015 before spells with West Ham and Fenerbahce.

Ayew makes emotional return to Marseille

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars captain Andre Ayew returned to the Stade Velodrome for the first time this season with his new club, Le Havre.

The Ghana international enjoyed a legendary career during his time with Marseille before leaving for England in 2015.

Ayew made over 200 appearances for the former European champions, scoring over 60 goals for the club.

