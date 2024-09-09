Popular Ghanaian punter Enokay has completed his university education and is set to begin his one-year mandatory service

He took to social media to share his national service destination after the NSS scheme shared its postings

His plight has gained significant traction on social media as fans advise him on his next endeavour

Ghanaian tipster Enokay, who recently completed his education at the University of Ghana Legon, is gearing up for his next step.

The high-flying punter is known for his skyrocketing success with sports betting and luxurious lifestyle on campus.

Last year, the newly minted graduate bought a plush Toyota Supra worth nearly a million cedis.

NSS posts Enokay to Accra-based high school.

Enokay posted to Adenta

The National Service Scheme announced that it had posted over 100,000 new graduates to institutions across the country.

Enokay shared on social media that the scheme has placed him at the Frafraha Community Senior High School. On X, he said,

"I want to change it to Aburi Girls I really want to teach there it has always been my dream."

The internet sensation who recently posted a deceptive bet slip to impress his fans added that efforts to change his NSS destination have proven futile.

Ghanaians react to Enokay's NSS situation

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Enokay's NSS posting to an Accra-based high school

@two_oxide said:

"It was my dream to win your giveaway one day but it never happened so i guess not all dreams can be fulfilled 😅😅"

@serkanglatt wrote:

"Aburi Girls? Just make sure you don't give them any ideas about starting hedge funds or storming Area 51. Congrats on pursuing your dream!"

@ysarfoboafo remarked:

"Ei bro , wo b3 hw3 yie. You go Aburi girls a everyone go collect"

@nanayaw_24 added:

"You dey go teach ? 😂😂. Early Monday morning you go hear “Sir Enokay have you cooked some odds for us” ?"

Enokay sprays cash on campus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Enokay had been spotted flaunting his wealth on campus.

The tipster was in a Black Range Rover rushing out of campus when his colleagues gathered around the car, forcing him to spray cash out of the window.

