Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu has shared his frustrations after AS Monaco lost to PSG in the French Super Cup final

The Ghana defender featured for Monaco, playing the full 90 minutes, as they lost to a late goal at Stadium 947 in Qatar

Salisu, who moved to France in 2023, and has since been an integral member of the French giants this season

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu has expressed disappointment after AS Monaco lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the French Super Cup.

A late goal from Ousmane Dembele handed the French champions the trophy in the game played in Qatar at Stadium 974.

Salisu played the entire game, but PSG took their best chance of the game to win the title for the 13th time.

Despite the disappointment, Salisu believes the defeat will motivate the Red and White to continue their pursuit of success.

He wrote on Instagram: "Trust the process; you’re doing great!! It’s part of the game. Lord Knows."

The former Southampton defender has been pivotal for Monaco this season, starring in both the league and the UEFA Champions League.

Salisu has scored a goal in 15 matches for the French giants this season, per Transfermarkt. The goal came in the UEFA Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia.

Meanwhile, AS Monaco are currently ten points behind league leaders PSG in the French Ligue 1 race.

The former French champions will return to Ligue 1 action against FC Nantes on Friday, January 10, 2025.

Monaco manager disappointed after PSG defeat

AS Monaco manager Adi Hutter expressed disappointment after losing the French Cup to PSG in the final minute of the game.

"When you lose a match in the last minutes, the feeling that dominates is always disappointment. That’s what I feel, despite everything as when we look at the whole match, Paris Saint-Germain deserves this victory. Even then, I’m happy with what we did tonight because we fought until the end to hang on to the penalty shootout," he said in the post-match presser.

"We have to be honest, Paris had many more chances than us. But we had a game plan that the team tried to respect, so I want to congratulate them for that. You can imagine that every player was sad in the locker room after losing in the last moments because it was a big blow for us," he added.

Salisu trains in UAE during league break

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars and AS Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu has flown to the United Arab Emirates to train during the break in the French Ligue 1.

The Ghana international refused to travel back to Ghana for the holidays, and he remained focused for the campaign and the game against PSG in January.

Salisu, who joined AS Monaco from Southampton in the summer of 2023, is hoping to help the Red and White to succeed in the ongoing campaign in France and in the UEFA Champions League. Monaco finished runners-up in Ligue in Salisu's first season with the club.

