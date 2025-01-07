Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior has received an update on the length of his suspension following his red card against Valencia

The Brazilian saw red after a moment of madness saw him shove Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski in the neck

Nonetheless, Vini is expected to be available for Madrid's Spanish Super Cup showdown against RCD Mallorca

Vinicius Junior has received clarity on the consequences of his red card during Real Madrid’s intense La Liga clash against Valencia.

The incident unfolded in a high-pressure encounter at Mestalla, a venue where Vinicius had previously endured racial abuse.

During the match, with Los Blancos trailing 1-0, the Brazilian forward was sent off for pushing goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski in the neck.

Despite being reduced to ten men, Madrid displayed remarkable resilience.

Luka Modric and Jude Bellingham stepped up with late goals, orchestrating a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory that underlined the team’s fighting spirit.

After the game, head coach Carlo Ancelotti voiced his support for Vinicius. Speaking from the Mestalla’s post-match area, Ancelotti expressed optimism that upon review, the red card would be overturned, and both players involved might instead receive yellow cards.

Potential impact of Vinicius' suspension

Initial speculation suggested that Vinicius could face a suspension spanning two to four matches.

Such a ruling might have sidelined him for Real Madrid's Copa del Rey fixture against Deportivo Minera and their Spanish Super Cup campaign, starting with a semifinal against RCD Mallorca.

Madrid comfortably won the Copa del Rey tie 5-0 without needing their star forward, keeping hopes alive across multiple competitions.

Official ruling on Vinicius’ ban emerges

With just two days remaining before the Mallorca clash, La Liga confirmed its decision: Vinicius will serve a two-match suspension, but only in league fixtures.

According to Forbes, this outcome clears him to participate in the Spanish Super Cup.

However, he will miss crucial La Liga meetings with Las Palmas on January 19 and Real Valladolid on January 25.

Why didn't Vinicius receive a lengthy ban?

The La Liga Competition Committee based its decision on referee Soto Grado’s match report, which determined that Vinicius’ actions did not constitute aggression, Marca reports.

This distinction spared him from a harsher punishment of at least four matches.

Vinicius apologises after red card vs Valencia

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius Jr. broke his silence regarding his red card during Real Madrid's thrilling comeback against Valencia.

Taking to his official X account (formerly Twitter), the Brazilian winger expressed remorse over the incident and applauded his teammates for their determination in securing the hard-earned victory.

Rudiger and co. whisk Vinicius away from trouble

Continuing with the Vinicius Junior red card incident, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Antonio Rudiger and Real Madrid staff intervened to calm a heated situation involving the Brazilian winger.

Social media videos showed the German defender and club personnel escorting the visibly upset Vinicius off the field to prevent the situation from escalating further.

