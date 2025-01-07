Mahama Sworn-In As President To Complete Historic Comeback

John Dramani Mahama and his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, have been sworn into office

The presidential inauguration was presided over by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and the oaths were administered by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo

Mahama becomes the 6th President of the 4th Republic of Ghana, and Prof Opoku-Agyemang becomes the first female vice president of Ghana

John Dramani Mahama has been sworn in as President of the Republic of Ghana at a grand ceremony at the Black Star Square.

He becomes the 6th President of the Fourth Republic Of Ghana.

John Mahama was also the 4th President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

The event, presided over by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, saw the Chief Justice, Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo, swear him in.

Mahama's swearing-in followed the successful swearing-in of his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang.

Opoku-Agyemang is the first female vice president in Ghana's history.

Source: YEN.com.gh