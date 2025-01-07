President John Dramani Mahama and the first female vice president, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, were sworn into office on January 7, 2025, in a beautiful and well-organised ceremony at the Black Star Square

Many Heads of State from across the African continent and overseas were there to witness the historic swearing-in ceremony and also to congratulate Mahama and Prof Opoku-Agyemang on their new roles as the Akufo-Addo government hands over to them

Many celebrities from Ghana, including, Jackie Appiah, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Stephen Appiah, and Kalsoume Sinare, as well as from Nigeria; Patoranking and his son, Davido's lawyer, Bobo F. Ajudua, and several others were present

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama was sworn into office on January 7, 2025, for the third time but for his second term as president of the 9th Republic.

Jackie Appiah, Patoranking, Nacee, and other stars present at John Dramani Mahama's inauguration. Image Credit: @ghhyper1, @manuelphotography_official and @gamashie_blogger

Celebrities at Mahama's inauguration

In light of this, many Heads of State and country representatives across the African continent and overseas were present to witness the swearing-in of Mr Mahama and the first female vice-president, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Persons in the Ghanaian and Nigerian creative industries were present to witness the historic inauguration of Mr Mahama and his vice.

Nigerian musician Patoranking attended with his son, Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah and Kalsoume Sinare, movie producer and manager to Jackie Appiah, Samira Yakubu were present.

Also, Nigerian actress Regina Daniels attended the event with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, as well as former Miss Malaika Queen Jasmine Djang, who attended the inauguration.

Appiah Stadium, a Kumasi-based political activist and serial caller of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), and gospel singer and Kwen Kwen crooner Nacee were among the few persons in the creative industry present at the event.

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah and Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer Davido's lawyer, Bobo F. Ajudua, represented the musician and the 30BG crew at the inauguration.

Below are more exciting videos from the swearing-in of Mahama and Prof. Opoku-Agyemang:

Nigerian musician Patoranking's arrival

Former Miss Malaika Queen Jasmine Djang

Actress Kalsoume Sinare, Jackie Appiah and her manager

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah

Nigerian singer Davido's lawyer Bobo F. Ajudua's arrival

Musician Nacee and activist Appiah Stadium

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband

Actress Vivian Jill Lawrence's arrival

Ghanaians fill venue at 4am ahead of inauguration

YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars Square, where President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's swearing-in was held, was filled at 4 a.m. hours before the inauguration on January 7, 2025.

In videos that went viral on social media, Ghanaians clad in National Democratic Congress (NDC) attires and the colours of the Ghana flag gathered at the Black Star Square to secure seats in the stands.

Many social media users spoke about the people's passion and how they were touched and awed by the gesture. Others spoke about the event symbolising a second independence, considering the large turnout.

