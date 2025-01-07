Shatta Wale penned a lengthy emotional message to Vybz Kartel as he celebrated his 49th birthday

The SM boss expressed his gratitude and admiration for the Jamaican dancehall legend's music

Shatta Wale acknowledged Vybz Kartel as an inspirational figure who uplifts him in the bad times

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has joined many international artists in celebrating Jamaican dancehall icon Adidja Azim Palmer, popularly known as Vybz Kartel, who marked his 49th birthday on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

Since his rebranding and reintroduction into the Ghanaian music industry as the self-proclaimed African dancehall king, the Shatta Movement boss has always considered Vybz Kartel his mentor.

Shatta Wale was among many others who celebrated the release of Vybz Kartel and his associates from prison after they spent over a decade behind bars for their involvement in a serious murder case.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker also had the opportunity to meet his idol, Vybz Kartel, physically for the first time during his performance at the latter's high-profile Freedom Street concert at the Jamaica National Stadium in the capital city, Kingston, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

The event also marked Shatta Wale's first-ever career music performance at an event in Jamaica.

Shatta Wale celebrates Vybz Kartel's 49th birthday

Shatta Wale took to his official Instagram page to share a photo of himself hugging Vybz Kartel on the Freedom Street concert stage with an emotional and heartfelt message as he marked his latest milestone.

The SM boss expressed gratitude and admiration for the Jamaican dancehall icon in the social media post. He acknowledged him as an inspirational figure who used his music to uplift and motivate him throughout his life's good and bad times.

Shatta Wale also hailed Vybz Kartel's musical creativity, talent, and ability to connect and impact the lives of his numerous loyal audiences worldwide.

In the lengthy post, he wrote:

"Happy Birthday to the World Boss, Vybz Kartel!Wishing you nothing but the best in life on your special day. Your music has been a source of inspiration and hope for me, lifting me up in tough times and reminding me to keep pushing forward no matter the odds. Your talent, creativity, and fearless storytelling continue to impact lives all around the world, including mine. May you be blessed with good health, peace, and success in all that you do. Thank you for sharing your gift with us. Your legacy is unmatched, and your music is eternal. Enjoy your day to the fullest, King! Respect and blessings always. @vybzkartel."

Below is Shatta Wale's social media post:

Fans celebrate Vybz Kartel's 49th birthday

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

officialjezzygold commented:

"Happy birthday 🎂 boss. Wish you a long life and prosperity with good health MGL and more good life 🧬❤️."

sugarboy_prettyface said:

"Happy birthday to @vybzkartel. Please, Shatta, come and release the “riding like a bicycle “ tune. Also, release you and Popcaan's tune and also, we want the remix with the world boss on God 💎🥂🫡."

nawtyboitattoo commented:

"🔥 Dancehall was never the same when u Kings Did it🙌❤️."

its_punchie said:

"Blessed G day world boss 💪🙏✨️."

kelly_fred_tuesborn commented:

"Happy birthday to the king 👑 🎂."

Shatta Wale postpones his Ghana return arrangements

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex, announced the postponement of some arrangements for the SM boss' return to Ghana.

He shared that a planned meet-up between the artist and his fans at the Kotoka International Airport on January 6, 2025, had unfortunately been called off.

Citing unforeseen circumstances for the delay, Sammy Flex apologised to the fans and assured them that Shatta Wale would return to Ghana on the same day.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

