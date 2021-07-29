A man has been celebrated on social media for achieving stellar academic success against all odds

Olayinka Komolafe despite being visually impaired graduated from the Nigerian Law School with one of the best results

His remarkable feat didn't go unnoticed as he was recognized at his call to bar with a special award

A man demonstrated resilience and strong-will in the face of challenges to record huge success in his academic pursuit.

Olayinka Komolafe has been hailed on social media for his outstanding outing at the Nigerian Law School.

Olayinka was one of the stars at his calling to bar ceremony Photo Credit: @legal_dunsin

Though visually impaired, he finished with one of the best results and got a recognition to that effect.

In a celebratory mood, his sister Oluwadunsin Komolafe who is also a legal practitioner announced his success on her Instagram page along with a video that captured the moment he was honoured at his call to the bar.

Olayinka bagged a special prize at the occasion.

Social media users celebrate the man's success

@less_interiors_ said:

"Yass that’s my brother I’m supper proud of him ,lost his sight but didn’t loose hope ,finished law school with one of the best results."

@sheyman_toh_gallant commented:

"Wow all thanks to God almighty..congrats to him."

@iamderemi commented:

"Congratulations!"

