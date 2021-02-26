List of category B schools in the Ashanti Region in 2022
Senior high school is where young people are taught key lessons and life skills that will benefit them in their later years. Information, skills, and knowledge are given by skilled teachers. Category B schools in the Ashanti Region have great infrastructure to allow all students to learn comfortably.
Everyone wants to go to the best senior high school (SHS). In some cases, the mere mention of a school's name is enough to open some doors. All the category B schools in the Ashanti Region are known for providing quality education. They have qualified and passionate teachers who shape the lives of thousands of students every year.
List of category B schools in Ashanti Region
According to the 2021 census, the Ashanti Region of Ghana has a population of 5,440,463 people. A large percentage of this population comprises school-going kids and teens. This means the demand for quality education is high. Check out the list of category B schools in Ashanti Region below.
Kumasi Metro District
Kumasi Metro District has a population of 443,981 people and occupies an area of 67.53 square kilometres. Compared to other districts in the region, it has the highest number of SHS.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Anglican SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Amakom
|KNUST SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Kumasi
|Adventist SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Suame
|Wesley Girls High School
|Girls only
|Day & Boarding
|Tafo
|Asanteman SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Suame
|Kumasi Girls' SHS
|Girls only
|Day & Boarding
|Abrepo
|Osei Kyeretwie SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Tafo
|St. Hubert Seminary/ SHS
|Boys only
|Day & Boarding
|Santasi
|Armed Forces SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Danyame
|Tawheed SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Akwatia Line
|Islamic SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Ampabame
|Serwaah Nyarko Girls' SHS
|Girls only
|Day & Boarding
|Dichemso
|Al-Azariya Islamic SHS
|Mixed
|Day
|Old Tafo
|Nuru-Ameen Islamic SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Asewase
Adansi North
Adansi North covers a land area of 1140 square kilometres and has a population of 54,155. The area has five institutions in this category.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Dompoase SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Dompoase
|Fomena T.I. Ahmad SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Fomena
|Asare Bediako SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Akrokerri
|New Edubiase SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|New Edubiase
|Akrofuom SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Akrofuom
Afigya-Kwabere
Afigya Kwabre South District was created on 1st November 2007 and was carved out of Kwabre East and Sekyere South Districts. It has three category B SHS.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Otumfuo Osei Tutu II College
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Tetrem
|Aduman SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Aduman
|St. Michael's SHS
|Boys only
|Day & Boarding
|Ahenkro
Ahafo Ano North
Ahafo Ano North was created by an Act of Parliament in 1988 and has a population of 92,742 people.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Maabang SHS/ Tech
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Maabang
|Tepa SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Tepa
Asante Akim Central
Asante Akim Central Municipal was formerly known as Asante Akim North Municipal. It has a population of 91,673 people.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Konongo Odumase SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Konongo
|St. Mary's Girls' SHS
|Girls only
|Day & Boarding
|Konongo
|Wesley SHS, Konongo
|Girls only
|Day & Boarding
|Konongo
Asante Akim North
Asante Akim North Municipal Assembly, formerly Asante Akim North District, was formed in 2012 and its capital is Agogo.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Collins SHS/ Commercial
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Agogo
|Bompata Presby SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Bompata
Asokore Mampong
Asokore Mampong was carved out of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly on 29th June 2012 and it covers a land area of 23.91 square kilometres.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Kumasi Academy
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Asokore Mampong
|Sakafia Islamic SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Sawaba
Atwima Kwanwoma
Atwima Kwanwoma was formed in November 2007 and its capital is Atwima Foase.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Afua Kobi Ampem Girls' SHS
|Girls only
|Day & Boarding
|Trabuom
Atwima Mponua
Atwima Mponua covers a land area of 1,883.2 square kilometres and has a population of 155,254 people.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Mpasatia SHS/ Tech
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Mpasatia
Atwima Nwabiagya
Atwima Nwabiagya is situated in the western parts of the Ashanti Region and was inaugurated on 15th March 2018. It has a population of 155,025 people.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Osei Tutu SHS
|Boys only
|Day & Boarding
|Akropong
|Toase SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Toase
Bekwai Municipal
Bekwai Municipal has a population of 137,967 people and covers a land area of about 633 square kilometres.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Bekwai S.D.A. SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Bekwai
|St. Joseph SHS/ Tech
|Boys only
|Day & Boarding
|Ahwiren
|Denyaseman Catholic SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Paono
|Ofoase Kokoben SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Ofoase
|Oppong Memorial SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Kokofu
Bosome Freho
Bosome Freho covers a total land area of about 630 square kilometres and has a population of 60,397 people.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Bosome SHS/ Tech
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Asiwa
Bosomtwe
Bosomtwe District is situated at the central portion of the Ashanti Region and has a total land size of 422.5 square kilometres.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Beposo SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Beposo
|Jachie Pramso SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Jachie
Ejisu Juaben Municipal
Ejisu Juaben Municipal stretches over a land area of 637.2 square kilometres and is located in the central part of the Ashanti Region.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Juaben SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Juaben
|Sekyedumase SHS/ Tech
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Sekyedumase
Mampong Municipal
Mampong Municipal is quite small and it covers a land area of 23.9 square kilometres. It was created following the splitting and upgrading of the former Sekyere West District and has a population of 116,632 people.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Kofiase Adventist SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Kofiase
|St. Monica's SHS
|Girls only
|Day & Boarding
|Mampong
Obuasi Municipal
Obuasi Municipal was carved out of the Adansi West District Assembly and is located in the southern part of the region.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Christ The King Catholic SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Obuasi
Offinso Municipal
Offinso Municipal was formed in 2007 and was carved out of the then Offinso Municipal that was split into Offinso Municipal and the Offinso North District. It has a population of 137,272 people.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Dwamena Akenten SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Offinso
|St. Jerome SHS
|Boys only
|Day & Boarding
|Abofour
Sekyere Central
Sekyere Central's administrative capital is Nsuta. It is located in the northern part of the region and has a population of 73,228 people.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Ghana Muslim Mission SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Beposo
|Nsutaman Catholic SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Nsuta
Sekyere East
Effiduase is the administrative capital of Sekyere East, which covers a land area of approximately 4,231.4 square kilometres and has a population of 74,789 people.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|T.I. Ahmadiyya Girls' SHS
|Girls only
|Day & Boarding
|Asokore
|Krobea Asante Tec/ Voc Institute
|Girls only
|Day & Boarding
|Asokore
Sekyere West
Sekyere West has two category B SHS, as listed below.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Tweneboa Kodua SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Kuwamu
|Bankoman SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Banko
Sekyere South
Sekyere South District, formerly known as Afigya Sekyere District, is situated in the northeastern part of the region, about 37 kilometres from Kumasi.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Konadu Yiadom Catholic SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Asamang
|Agona S.D.A. SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Agona
|Agona SHS/ Tech
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Agona
What are category B schools in the Ashanti Region?
There are 59 category B schools in the Ashanti Region in 2022, and all are listed in the tables above.
What are the category B schools in Ashanti Region?
These are institutions that offer high-quality education to all learners. They are spread out in various parts of the region and based on the classification by the Ghana Education Service, they are 59 in total.
What are the Category B mixed schools in Ghana?
These are institutions ranked in the second-best division by the Ghana Education Service and they accept both male and female learners.
Is Kumasi Academy a Category B school?
Yes, Kumasi Academy is a a Category B institution located in Asokore-Mampong.
What is the best category B school in Ghana?
It is challenging to pinpoint one out of the 59 institutions as the best. Each of the SHS above has trained and qualified teachers who offer high-quality education.
What are some category A schools in the Ashanti Region?
Some of the category A institutions in the region are Prempeh College, St. Louis SHS, Kumasi High School, and Yaa Asantewaa Girls' SHS.
Senior high school is one of the most important educational stages, and getting a good education is crucial in contemporary Ghana. If you are looking for a great institution, choose one of the above category B schools in the Ashanti Region and start on the journey towards achieving your dreams.
READ ALSO: 100 best senior high schools in Ghana (WAEC standard) 2022
Yen.com.gh recently published a list of the best senior high schools in Ghana in 2022. Enrolling your children in the best senior high schools in Ghana can make a difference in their academic journey.
Getting a good education is crucial to the growth of individuals and their communities. The best schools are characterised by a good learning environment and availability and access to modern learning materials and facilities.
PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh