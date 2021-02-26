List of category B schools in the Ashanti Region in 2022

Senior high school is where young people are taught key lessons and life skills that will benefit them in their later years. Information, skills, and knowledge are given by skilled teachers. Category B schools in the Ashanti Region have great infrastructure to allow all students to learn comfortably.

A teacher with pupils in a classroom. Photo: @Getty Images

Everyone wants to go to the best senior high school (SHS). In some cases, the mere mention of a school's name is enough to open some doors. All the category B schools in the Ashanti Region are known for providing quality education. They have qualified and passionate teachers who shape the lives of thousands of students every year.

List of category B schools in Ashanti Region

According to the 2021 census, the Ashanti Region of Ghana has a population of 5,440,463 people. A large percentage of this population comprises school-going kids and teens. This means the demand for quality education is high. Check out the list of category B schools in Ashanti Region below.

Kumasi Metro District

Kumasi Metro District has a population of 443,981 people and occupies an area of 67.53 square kilometres. Compared to other districts in the region, it has the highest number of SHS.

School Gender Residency Location Anglican SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Amakom KNUST SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Kumasi Adventist SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Suame Wesley Girls High School Girls only Day & Boarding Tafo Asanteman SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Suame Kumasi Girls' SHS Girls only Day & Boarding Abrepo Osei Kyeretwie SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Tafo St. Hubert Seminary/ SHS Boys only Day & Boarding Santasi Armed Forces SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Danyame Tawheed SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Akwatia Line Islamic SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Ampabame Serwaah Nyarko Girls' SHS Girls only Day & Boarding Dichemso Al-Azariya Islamic SHS Mixed Day Old Tafo Nuru-Ameen Islamic SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Asewase

Adansi North

Adansi North covers a land area of 1140 square kilometres and has a population of 54,155. The area has five institutions in this category.

School Gender Residency Location Dompoase SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Dompoase Fomena T.I. Ahmad SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Fomena Asare Bediako SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Akrokerri New Edubiase SHS Mixed Day & Boarding New Edubiase Akrofuom SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Akrofuom

Afigya-Kwabere

Afigya Kwabre South District was created on 1st November 2007 and was carved out of Kwabre East and Sekyere South Districts. It has three category B SHS.

School Gender Residency Location Otumfuo Osei Tutu II College Mixed Day & Boarding Tetrem Aduman SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Aduman St. Michael's SHS Boys only Day & Boarding Ahenkro

Ahafo Ano North

Ahafo Ano North was created by an Act of Parliament in 1988 and has a population of 92,742 people.

School Gender Residency Location Maabang SHS/ Tech Mixed Day & Boarding Maabang Tepa SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Tepa

Asante Akim Central

Asante Akim Central Municipal was formerly known as Asante Akim North Municipal. It has a population of 91,673 people.

School Gender Residency Location Konongo Odumase SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Konongo St. Mary's Girls' SHS Girls only Day & Boarding Konongo Wesley SHS, Konongo Girls only Day & Boarding Konongo

Asante Akim North

Asante Akim North Municipal Assembly, formerly Asante Akim North District, was formed in 2012 and its capital is Agogo.

School Gender Residency Location Collins SHS/ Commercial Mixed Day & Boarding Agogo Bompata Presby SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Bompata

Asokore Mampong

Asokore Mampong was carved out of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly on 29th June 2012 and it covers a land area of 23.91 square kilometres.

School Gender Residency Location Kumasi Academy Mixed Day & Boarding Asokore Mampong Sakafia Islamic SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Sawaba

Atwima Kwanwoma

Atwima Kwanwoma was formed in November 2007 and its capital is Atwima Foase.

School Gender Residency Location Afua Kobi Ampem Girls' SHS Girls only Day & Boarding Trabuom

Atwima Mponua

Atwima Mponua covers a land area of 1,883.2 square kilometres and has a population of 155,254 people.

School Gender Residency Location Mpasatia SHS/ Tech Mixed Day & Boarding Mpasatia

Atwima Nwabiagya

Atwima Nwabiagya is situated in the western parts of the Ashanti Region and was inaugurated on 15th March 2018. It has a population of 155,025 people.

School Gender Residency Location Osei Tutu SHS Boys only Day & Boarding Akropong Toase SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Toase

Bekwai Municipal

Bekwai Municipal has a population of 137,967 people and covers a land area of about 633 square kilometres.

School Gender Residency Location Bekwai S.D.A. SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Bekwai St. Joseph SHS/ Tech Boys only Day & Boarding Ahwiren Denyaseman Catholic SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Paono Ofoase Kokoben SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Ofoase Oppong Memorial SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Kokofu

Bosome Freho

Bosome Freho covers a total land area of about 630 square kilometres and has a population of 60,397 people.

School Gender Residency Location Bosome SHS/ Tech Mixed Day & Boarding Asiwa

Bosomtwe

Bosomtwe District is situated at the central portion of the Ashanti Region and has a total land size of 422.5 square kilometres.

School Gender Residency Location Beposo SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Beposo Jachie Pramso SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Jachie

Ejisu Juaben Municipal

Ejisu Juaben Municipal stretches over a land area of 637.2 square kilometres and is located in the central part of the Ashanti Region.

School Gender Residency Location Juaben SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Juaben Sekyedumase SHS/ Tech Mixed Day & Boarding Sekyedumase

Mampong Municipal

Mampong Municipal is quite small and it covers a land area of 23.9 square kilometres. It was created following the splitting and upgrading of the former Sekyere West District and has a population of 116,632 people.

School Gender Residency Location Kofiase Adventist SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Kofiase St. Monica's SHS Girls only Day & Boarding Mampong

Obuasi Municipal

Obuasi Municipal was carved out of the Adansi West District Assembly and is located in the southern part of the region.

School Gender Residency Location Christ The King Catholic SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Obuasi

Offinso Municipal

Offinso Municipal was formed in 2007 and was carved out of the then Offinso Municipal that was split into Offinso Municipal and the Offinso North District. It has a population of 137,272 people.

School Gender Residency Location Dwamena Akenten SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Offinso St. Jerome SHS Boys only Day & Boarding Abofour

Sekyere Central

Sekyere Central's administrative capital is Nsuta. It is located in the northern part of the region and has a population of 73,228 people.

School Gender Residency Location Ghana Muslim Mission SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Beposo Nsutaman Catholic SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Nsuta

Sekyere East

Effiduase is the administrative capital of Sekyere East, which covers a land area of approximately 4,231.4 square kilometres and has a population of 74,789 people.

School Gender Residency Location T.I. Ahmadiyya Girls' SHS Girls only Day & Boarding Asokore Krobea Asante Tec/ Voc Institute Girls only Day & Boarding Asokore

Sekyere West

Sekyere West has two category B SHS, as listed below.

School Gender Residency Location Tweneboa Kodua SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Kuwamu Bankoman SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Banko

Sekyere South

Sekyere South District, formerly known as Afigya Sekyere District, is situated in the northeastern part of the region, about 37 kilometres from Kumasi.

School Gender Residency Location Konadu Yiadom Catholic SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Asamang Agona S.D.A. SHS Mixed Day & Boarding Agona Agona SHS/ Tech Mixed Day & Boarding Agona

What are category B schools in the Ashanti Region?

There are 59 category B schools in the Ashanti Region in 2022, and all are listed in the tables above.

What are the category B schools in Ashanti Region?

These are institutions that offer high-quality education to all learners. They are spread out in various parts of the region and based on the classification by the Ghana Education Service, they are 59 in total.

What are the Category B mixed schools in Ghana?

These are institutions ranked in the second-best division by the Ghana Education Service and they accept both male and female learners.

Is Kumasi Academy a Category B school?

Yes, Kumasi Academy is a a Category B institution located in Asokore-Mampong.

What is the best category B school in Ghana?

It is challenging to pinpoint one out of the 59 institutions as the best. Each of the SHS above has trained and qualified teachers who offer high-quality education.

What are some category A schools in the Ashanti Region?

Some of the category A institutions in the region are Prempeh College, St. Louis SHS, Kumasi High School, and Yaa Asantewaa Girls' SHS.

Senior high school is one of the most important educational stages, and getting a good education is crucial in contemporary Ghana. If you are looking for a great institution, choose one of the above category B schools in the Ashanti Region and start on the journey towards achieving your dreams.

