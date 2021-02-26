Global site navigation

List of category B schools in the Ashanti Region in 2022
Study

List of category B schools in the Ashanti Region in 2022

by  Ann Steffie Cyprine Apindi

Senior high school is where young people are taught key lessons and life skills that will benefit them in their later years. Information, skills, and knowledge are given by skilled teachers. Category B schools in the Ashanti Region have great infrastructure to allow all students to learn comfortably.

PAY ATTENTION: Update YEN.com.gh App for free: The old version will be disabled soon

What is the best category B school in Ghana?
A teacher with pupils in a classroom. Photo: @Getty Images
Source: Instagram

Everyone wants to go to the best senior high school (SHS). In some cases, the mere mention of a school's name is enough to open some doors. All the category B schools in the Ashanti Region are known for providing quality education. They have qualified and passionate teachers who shape the lives of thousands of students every year.

List of category B schools in Ashanti Region

According to the 2021 census, the Ashanti Region of Ghana has a population of 5,440,463 people. A large percentage of this population comprises school-going kids and teens. This means the demand for quality education is high. Check out the list of category B schools in Ashanti Region below.

Read also

Steven Seagal's net worth: How rich is the actor right now?

Kumasi Metro District

Kumasi Metro District has a population of 443,981 people and occupies an area of 67.53 square kilometres. Compared to other districts in the region, it has the highest number of SHS.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Anglican SHSMixedDay & BoardingAmakom
KNUST SHSMixedDay & BoardingKumasi
Adventist SHSMixedDay & BoardingSuame
Wesley Girls High SchoolGirls onlyDay & BoardingTafo
Asanteman SHSMixedDay & BoardingSuame
Kumasi Girls' SHSGirls onlyDay & BoardingAbrepo
Osei Kyeretwie SHSMixedDay & BoardingTafo
St. Hubert Seminary/ SHSBoys onlyDay & BoardingSantasi
Armed Forces SHSMixedDay & BoardingDanyame
Tawheed SHSMixedDay & BoardingAkwatia Line
Islamic SHSMixedDay & BoardingAmpabame
Serwaah Nyarko Girls' SHSGirls onlyDay & BoardingDichemso
Al-Azariya Islamic SHSMixedDayOld Tafo
Nuru-Ameen Islamic SHSMixedDay & BoardingAsewase

Read also

Who is Akiko Matsuura? The untold story of Charlie Heaton's ex-girlfriend

Adansi North

Adansi North covers a land area of 1140 square kilometres and has a population of 54,155. The area has five institutions in this category.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Dompoase SHSMixedDay & BoardingDompoase
Fomena T.I. Ahmad SHSMixedDay & BoardingFomena
Asare Bediako SHSMixedDay & BoardingAkrokerri
New Edubiase SHSMixedDay & BoardingNew Edubiase
Akrofuom SHSMixedDay & BoardingAkrofuom

Afigya-Kwabere

Afigya Kwabre South District was created on 1st November 2007 and was carved out of Kwabre East and Sekyere South Districts. It has three category B SHS.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II CollegeMixedDay & BoardingTetrem
Aduman SHSMixedDay & BoardingAduman
St. Michael's SHSBoys onlyDay & BoardingAhenkro

Ahafo Ano North

Ahafo Ano North was created by an Act of Parliament in 1988 and has a population of 92,742 people.

Read also

Who is Stassie Karanikolaou? All you need to know about the model and social media star

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Maabang SHS/ TechMixedDay & BoardingMaabang
Tepa SHSMixedDay & BoardingTepa

Asante Akim Central

Asante Akim Central Municipal was formerly known as Asante Akim North Municipal. It has a population of 91,673 people.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Konongo Odumase SHSMixedDay & BoardingKonongo
St. Mary's Girls' SHSGirls onlyDay & BoardingKonongo
Wesley SHS, KonongoGirls onlyDay & BoardingKonongo

Asante Akim North

Asante Akim North Municipal Assembly, formerly Asante Akim North District, was formed in 2012 and its capital is Agogo.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Collins SHS/ CommercialMixedDay & BoardingAgogo
Bompata Presby SHSMixedDay & BoardingBompata

Asokore Mampong

Asokore Mampong was carved out of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly on 29th June 2012 and it covers a land area of 23.91 square kilometres.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Kumasi AcademyMixedDay & BoardingAsokore Mampong
Sakafia Islamic SHSMixedDay & BoardingSawaba

Read also

Hunter Schafer before: Was the actor born a boy? Get to know him

Atwima Kwanwoma

Atwima Kwanwoma was formed in November 2007 and its capital is Atwima Foase.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Afua Kobi Ampem Girls' SHSGirls onlyDay & BoardingTrabuom

Atwima Mponua

Atwima Mponua covers a land area of 1,883.2 square kilometres and has a population of 155,254 people.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Mpasatia SHS/ TechMixedDay & BoardingMpasatia

Atwima Nwabiagya

Atwima Nwabiagya is situated in the western parts of the Ashanti Region and was inaugurated on 15th March 2018. It has a population of 155,025 people.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Osei Tutu SHSBoys onlyDay & BoardingAkropong
Toase SHSMixedDay & BoardingToase

Bekwai Municipal

Bekwai Municipal has a population of 137,967 people and covers a land area of about 633 square kilometres.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Bekwai S.D.A. SHSMixedDay & BoardingBekwai
St. Joseph SHS/ TechBoys onlyDay & BoardingAhwiren
Denyaseman Catholic SHSMixedDay & BoardingPaono
Ofoase Kokoben SHSMixedDay & BoardingOfoase
Oppong Memorial SHSMixedDay & BoardingKokofu

Read also

How old is Hasbulla Magomedov? His real age, condition, net worth, height, latest updates

Bosome Freho

Bosome Freho covers a total land area of about 630 square kilometres and has a population of 60,397 people.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Bosome SHS/ TechMixedDay & BoardingAsiwa

Bosomtwe

Bosomtwe District is situated at the central portion of the Ashanti Region and has a total land size of 422.5 square kilometres.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Beposo SHSMixedDay & BoardingBeposo
Jachie Pramso SHSMixedDay & BoardingJachie

Ejisu Juaben Municipal

Ejisu Juaben Municipal stretches over a land area of 637.2 square kilometres and is located in the central part of the Ashanti Region.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Juaben SHSMixedDay & BoardingJuaben
Sekyedumase SHS/ TechMixedDay & BoardingSekyedumase

Mampong Municipal

Mampong Municipal is quite small and it covers a land area of 23.9 square kilometres. It was created following the splitting and upgrading of the former Sekyere West District and has a population of 116,632 people.

Read also

Black queens star Jennifer Cudjoe story: From Ghana to National Women's Soccer League

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Kofiase Adventist SHSMixedDay & BoardingKofiase
St. Monica's SHSGirls onlyDay & BoardingMampong

Obuasi Municipal

Obuasi Municipal was carved out of the Adansi West District Assembly and is located in the southern part of the region.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Christ The King Catholic SHSMixedDay & BoardingObuasi

Offinso Municipal

Offinso Municipal was formed in 2007 and was carved out of the then Offinso Municipal that was split into Offinso Municipal and the Offinso North District. It has a population of 137,272 people.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Dwamena Akenten SHSMixedDay & BoardingOffinso
St. Jerome SHSBoys onlyDay & BoardingAbofour

Sekyere Central

Sekyere Central's administrative capital is Nsuta. It is located in the northern part of the region and has a population of 73,228 people.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Ghana Muslim Mission SHSMixedDay & BoardingBeposo
Nsutaman Catholic SHSMixedDay & BoardingNsuta

Read also

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama Mcbrown age, children, husband, surgery, latest updates

Sekyere East

Effiduase is the administrative capital of Sekyere East, which covers a land area of approximately 4,231.4 square kilometres and has a population of 74,789 people.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
T.I. Ahmadiyya Girls' SHSGirls onlyDay & BoardingAsokore
Krobea Asante Tec/ Voc InstituteGirls onlyDay & BoardingAsokore

Sekyere West

Sekyere West has two category B SHS, as listed below.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Tweneboa Kodua SHSMixedDay & BoardingKuwamu
Bankoman SHSMixedDay & BoardingBanko

Sekyere South

Sekyere South District, formerly known as Afigya Sekyere District, is situated in the northeastern part of the region, about 37 kilometres from Kumasi.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Konadu Yiadom Catholic SHSMixedDay & BoardingAsamang
Agona S.D.A. SHSMixedDay & BoardingAgona
Agona SHS/ TechMixedDay & BoardingAgona

What are category B schools in the Ashanti Region?

Read also

Ghanaian winger Nana Ampomah age, football statistics, salary, latest updates

There are 59 category B schools in the Ashanti Region in 2022, and all are listed in the tables above.

What are the category B schools in Ashanti Region?

These are institutions that offer high-quality education to all learners. They are spread out in various parts of the region and based on the classification by the Ghana Education Service, they are 59 in total.

What are the Category B mixed schools in Ghana?

These are institutions ranked in the second-best division by the Ghana Education Service and they accept both male and female learners.

Is Kumasi Academy a Category B school?

Yes, Kumasi Academy is a a Category B institution located in Asokore-Mampong.

What is the best category B school in Ghana?

It is challenging to pinpoint one out of the 59 institutions as the best. Each of the SHS above has trained and qualified teachers who offer high-quality education.

Read also

Actress Nathalie Emmanuel age, movies and TV shows, net worth, latest updates

What are some category A schools in the Ashanti Region?

Some of the category A institutions in the region are Prempeh College, St. Louis SHS, Kumasi High School, and Yaa Asantewaa Girls' SHS.

Senior high school is one of the most important educational stages, and getting a good education is crucial in contemporary Ghana. If you are looking for a great institution, choose one of the above category B schools in the Ashanti Region and start on the journey towards achieving your dreams.

READ ALSO: 100 best senior high schools in Ghana (WAEC standard) 2022

Yen.com.gh recently published a list of the best senior high schools in Ghana in 2022. Enrolling your children in the best senior high schools in Ghana can make a difference in their academic journey.

Getting a good education is crucial to the growth of individuals and their communities. The best schools are characterised by a good learning environment and availability and access to modern learning materials and facilities.

Read also

Mike Oquaye biography, education family, career, politics

Subscribe to watch new videos

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel