Cristiano Ronaldo has promised to 'break the internet' with his next guest on his YouTube channel, UR

While Ronaldo sought to create suspense by hiding the identity of his guest, fans think they know the individual

Since launching the channel, Cristiano's platform has broken numerous records on YouTube and is poised to do more

Cristiano Ronaldo’s official YouTube channel, launched in August, made waves by amassing a staggering 20 million subscribers within its first 24 hours.

As he nears the twilight of a glittering career at 39, Ronaldo seems poised to conquer a new arena, transforming his legacy on the pitch into digital dominance.

Cristiano Ronaldo starred in Portugal's UEFA Nations League win with a brace, including a stunning bicycle kick. Photo by Diogo Cardoso.

With over 200 international caps, 135 goals for Portugal, and five Ballon d'Or Awards to his name, it’s almost certain that this legendary forward will find success on YouTube as he has throughout his playing days.

Ronaldo promises to 'break the internet' with YouTube guest

Currently, Ronaldo’s channel, UR, has surpassed 67 million subscribers, yet the Al-Nassr icon has hinted at a surprise collaboration that could redefine the channel’s trajectory, per Footboom.

Speaking with Rio Ferdinand, his former Manchester United teammate, Ronaldo teased that his next guest might be even more famous than himself—setting off waves of speculation among fans.

Fans guess Ronaldo's hidden guest

Given YouTube's ecosystem, one name stands out: MrBeast.

A recent, subtly blurred leaked photo suggests that Ronaldo’s upcoming guest is indeed Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, YouTube’s powerhouse with over 330 million followers, as noted by Sportskeeda.

MrBeast’s channel commands unparalleled viewership, with his latest video alone attracting 97 million views.

A collaboration with the Al-Nassr superstar makes sense on multiple levels, blending Ronaldo's unmatched influence in global sports with MrBeast's unparalleled reach on the platform.

Ronaldo's exceptional performance in Nations League

Prior to hinting at his upcoming YouTube guest, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo showcased an exceptional performance, highlighted by a stunning bicycle kick, as Portugal triumphed 5-1 over Poland.

The 39-year-old added to his impressive international tally, reaching 134 and 135 goals.

Notably, the Al-Nassr star has scored more goals for Portugal since turning 35 than Diego Maradona achieved for Argentina across his entire career.

