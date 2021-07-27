A lecturer was given a pleasant surprise on the occasion of his 60th birthday that got him so emotional

In a heartwarming video, the male academic was seen wiping tears that formed at the corner of his eyes as he addressed the students

He went on to shower prayers and well-wishes to the students as he appreciated their gesture towards him

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A lecturer was shown how important he meant to his students as he received surprise gifts from them on his birthday.

The unidentified lecturer in an Instagram video shared by @instablog9ja was overwhelmed with emotions at the sight of the gifts that were placed on his lecturing lectern.

The academic was overwhelmed with emotions Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: UGC

He prayed for the students and appreciated their kind gesture just as he wiped tears off his eyes.

The students responded with an 'amen' to his prayers at a setting that appeared to be a lecture hall.

Social media reacts

_oreoluwamii said:

"Na lecturer wey do normal, go collect. Make the rest of you, go meet school admin."

@weru_wambo commented:

"Aawww he sounds like a good man. All my lecturer did was call us useless and say we can never make it."

@rotimi_aduke reacted:

"Is a father to d students and considerate not like d Oluriburuks female lectures in okuku."

@cuddlesamamasi stated:

"Awwww...he must have had very good influence on them. God bless him and his students who showed appreciation."

@tinywale thought:

"Na Lecturer weh Dey do well dem Dey celebrate , unlike some lecturers weh Dey fail their students on a reg , Dem go Dey serious like say their name na Education !"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Students rain cash on lecturer as they celebrate him

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that graduating students of a university had celebrated their lecturer by raining cash on him.

In a video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, some natively dressed fellows sang, while others danced with the academic identified as Prof A.M . Etse.

The overwhelmed lecturer received the surprise with smiles as he gesticulated as if trying to calm them down.

Social media users thought the lecturer must have been kind to have received such a gesture from his students.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen Newspaper