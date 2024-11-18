Viral sensation Princess Ama Burland has announced her new gig as a TV show host

The show will be her first TV stint following her impressive run with Glitch Africa's podcast

Social media was awash with hearty messages congratulating the content creator after she announced her milestone

Ghanaian content creator and socialite Princess Ama Burland has announced her new role as a TV show host.

The viral sensation who idolises Nana Ama McBrown took to social media to share the exciting news with her teeming fanbase.

Ama Burland to host Chef it Up cooking show on 3Music TV Photo source: X/Ama_Burland

Source: Twitter

In her announcement, she established that she was joining the platform as the new host for its cooking show, Chef It Up.

"Guess who has a cooking show on @3musicnetworks. I am the New Host of ChefIt Up. It shows on Sundays at 4pm and Repeats on Tuesdays at 6pm. If you miss it dw. It will be uploaded on YouTube."

The show was originally hosted by pop culture journalist Olele Salvador, who is rumoured to be leaving the network.

Many Ghanaians have come to love Ama Burland, especially for her stint with Efia Odo and Gisela Amponsah on Glitch Africa's Rants, Bants, and Confessions.

Scores of fan and colleague online creators, including Endurance Grand and Lisa Quama, thronged the comments section to congratulate Ama Burland.

Fans hail Ama Burland

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ama Burland's new milestone.

Ama Burland talks about her boyfriend

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ama Burland had opened up about her boyfriend's source of wealth and obsession with cars.

The renowned content creator established that her boyfriend was a mechanic, clearing the rumours that she had settled with the young man because of his wealth.

This comes after some fans expressed their concerns about Ama Burland influencing young girls badly with her relationship.

