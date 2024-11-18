Global site navigation

Celebrity biographies

What is Cooke Maroney's net worth? Jennifer Lawrence's husband's wealth & career

by  Tatiana Thiga 4 min read

Cooke Maroney is one of the most well-known figures in art and celebrity relationships. He is best known for being the spouse of actress Jennifer Lawrence. Given his popularity, many people are interested in Cooke Maroney's net worth and how his career accomplishments have influenced it.

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence pose in Beverly Hills (L). Cooke walks down a footpath (R)
Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence were spotted house hunting in Beverly Hills (L). Cooke walks along a pathway with Jennifer (R). Photo: @justjared, @elle_spain on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Cooke Maroney is an art gallery director from the United States. He has been the director of the Gladstone Gallery since 2022. Maroney was previously an employee of the Gagosian Gallery. Discover Cooke Maroney's net worth and source of income in this piece.

Cooke Maroney's profile summary

Full nameCooke Fredericks Maroney
GenderMale
Date of birth3 July 1984
Age40 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signCancer
Place of birthMiddlebury, Vermont, United States
Current residenceWest Village, New York City, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'3"
Height in centimetres191
Weight in pounds196
Weight in kilograms89
Hair colourSalt and pepper
Eye colourBlue
Marital statusMarried
WifeJennifer Lawrence
ChildrenCy Maroney
FatherJames Maroney
MotherSuki Fredericks
SiblingsAnnabelle Maroney
EducationNew York University, Middlebury Union High School
ProfessionArt gallery director
Net worth$25 million

What is Cooke Maroney's net worth?

According to Hollywood Life, Hollywood Life, and London Evening Standard, Jennifer Lawrence's husband's net worth is alleged to be $25 million.

What is Cooke Maroney's salary?

He allegedly earns $250,000 annually. Maroney primarily earns income from his career as an art gallery director, as well as through art sales and consulting.

Career

Cooke started working at the Gagosian Gallery in New York City after completing a college education. He has since resigned from that position. In around 2022, Cooke was appointed executive director of Gladstone 64, the Gladstone Gallery's Upper East Side location.

Facts about Cooke Marone
Top-5 facts about Cooke Maroney. Photo: @jenniferlawrence on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Cooke has worked with several well-known clients, including Richard Prince, Anish Kapoor, Matthew Barney, and Lena Dunham's dad, Carroll Dunham. Dunham has some of his artwork on exhibit at Maroney's Gallery.

A significant portion of Cooke Maroney's wealth is derived from commissions on painting sales. Gallery directors frequently receive a percentage of their sales, which can be substantial considering the high prices of modern art.

Cooke also makes money from his skills and connections by providing exclusive art consulting services to various people and reputable organisations.

Cooke Maroney's assets

What are Cooke Maroney's investments? Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence spent around $21.9 million in 2019 on a townhouse in New York City's West Village. They also possess a property in Beverly Hills, California, worth approximately $8 million. These substantial real estate assets add to their total net worth.

What is Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence's net worth?

How much is Cooke Maroney worth? Maroney's alleged net worth is $25 million, and Jennifer Lawrence's is $160 million. According to Phras, Maroney and Lawrence's combined net worth is alleged to be between $185 million and $190 million.

Cooke Maroney (L) and Jennifer Lawrence (R) were spotted in New York City
Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence are seen on 10 April 2023 in New York City. Photo: Gotham
Source: Getty Images

FAQs

  1. What is Cooke Maroney's age? He is 40 years old as of 2024, having been born on 3 July 1984.
  2. What is Cooke Maroney, art gallery director's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $25 million.
  3. What is Cooke Maroney's profession? He is an American art gallery director.
  4. What is Cooke Maroney's financial status? His financial situation is considered relatively affluent, mainly owing to his profession as an art gallery director at Gladstone Gallery.
  5. Is Cooke Maroney married? He is married to Jennifer Lawrence, an American actress and producer. They got married on 19 October 2019.
  6. Does Cooke Maroney have a child? Cooke Maroney has a son named Cy Maroney, who was born on February 23, 2022. As of 2024, Cy is two years old. Additionally, the family is expecting their second child.
  7. What is Cooke Maroney's height? He is 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres tall.

Cooke Maroney's net worth can be attributed to his steadfast dedication and determination. His career as a gallery director and art dealer has propelled him to prominence in the art world. His dedication to modern art, capacity to curate extraordinary exhibitions, and encouragement of rising artists have significantly impacted the art world.

Source: YEN.com.gh

