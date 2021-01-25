Top 10 best senior high schools in the Greater Accra region of Ghana
The best SHS in the Greater Accra Region are known for consistently producing the best-performing students. Most students from these schools join the best colleges/universities in the country and abroad. If you are looking for institutions that will give your child quality education, check out some of the best SHS in Accra and their categories below.
Getting admission into any of the best senior high schools in the Greater Accra Region is a highly competitive process. Your child should score high marks in the national exams at the junior high school level to increase their chances of getting admitted into any of these senior high schools.
Top 10 best SHS in Accra and their categories
The Greater Accra is known for having some of the best public and private SHS in Ghana. These institutions admit students from different places countrywide, and some accept international students from Africa and beyond. Here is a list of ten of the best SHS in the Greater Accra Region:
1. Accra Academy
- Address: Dr. Busia Highway, Accra, Ghana
- Founded: 20 July 1931
- Status: Category A school
- Phone: +233 (0) 3022 21721
- Email: info@accraacademy.edu.gh
- Website: accraacademy.edu.gh
Accra Academy is among Ghana's best-performing public Senior High Schools for boys. The school has maintained Category A status for many years by ensuring that in national exams, at least 50% of its students achieve legible scores for university admission. You can apply for Accra Academy SHS 1 admission online. Gaining entry into the academy is open to all students but also very competitive.
2. Accra Girls Senior High School
- Address: Obasanjo High Street, Accra, Ghana
- Founded: 1950
- Status: Category A school
- Phone: +233 (0) 3027 77959
- Email: accragirlsshs@ges.gov.gh
Accra Girls Senior High School is a boarding and non-denominational day school. They offer courses in arts, general science, business, visual arts, and home economics. Over the years, Accra Girls Senior High School has maintained its position in the top 10 SHS in the Greater Accra Region. In 2015, it was the overall best SHS in the region.
3. Accra High School
- Address: Kenneth Kaunda Rd, Accra, Ghana
- Founded: 17 August 1923
- Status: Category B school
- Phone: +233 (0) 3022 24737
- Email: accrahighschool1923@gmail.com
- Website: accrahighschool.org
Accra High School is a boys and girls school in the Greater Accra Region. It offers six programs: technical, business, visual arts, home economics, general arts, and science. The majority of students from this school join top universities and collages in the country. Apart from achieving excellent academic performance, Accra High School is one of the best SHS in Accra in drama and other extracurricular competitions.
4. Achimota School
- Address: Achimota, Ghana
- Founded: 1927
- Status: Category A school
- Phone: +233 (0) 302 40 0552
- Email: info@achimota.edu.gh
- Website: www.achimota.edu.gh
Achimota School is a mixed boarding school established on a 950-acre campus. The school was formerly called the Prince of Wales College and School at Achimota. Today, it has been nicknamed Motown. Achimota School is among the SHS in Ghana that have educated top African leaders. Some of this school's alums are Kwame Nkrumah, Jerry Rawlings, John Evans Atta Mills, Robert Mugabe, and Sir Dawda Jawara.
5. Christian Methodist Senior High School
- Address: New, Aplaku Rd, Accra, Ghana
- Founded: 1960
- Status: Category C school
- Phone: +233 (0) 54 917 6965
- Website: christian-methodist-senior-high-school.business.site
Christian Methodist SHS is among the best mixed SHS in Accra. This public, coeducational secondary school was initially a private center. The institution became a public school in 1965, and over the years, Christian Methodist SHS has performed well in WASSCEs.
6. Ghana International School
- Address: 2nd Circular Road, Cantonments, Accra, Ghana
- Founded: September 1955
- Status: Category F school
- Phone: +233 (0) 30 277 7163
- Email: prinoffice@gis.edu.gh
- Website: gis.edu.gh
The Ghana International School is a non-profit, private, non-sectarian, coeducational day school for both boys and girls. Its pupils, students, and staff come from over 48 countries and diverse cultural orientations. For this reason, GIS uses three international curriculums: GCE A-level, GCE O-Level, and IGCSE.
7. Lincoln Community School
- Address: 126/21 Reindolf Road Abelemkpe, Accra, Ghana
- Founded: 1968
- Status: Category F school
- Phone: +233 (0) 30 221 8100
- Email: headofschool@lincoln.edu.gh
- Website: www.lincoln.edu.gh
Lincoln Community School is among the most affordable private SHS in Accra, Ghana. The institution offers the highest quality international education to locals and foreigners. Lincoln Community School has an 8:1 student-teacher ratio. Apart from academics, the institution is competitive in sports. Since 2010, it has won 45 varsity sports championships.
8. O'Reilly Senior High School
- Address: Okpoi-Gonno, Ledzokuku-Krowor, Accra, Ghana
- Founded: 25 August 1925
- Status: Category C school
- Phone: +233 (0) 20 607 2724
- Email: oreillyadmns@gmail.com
- Website: oreillyseniorhighschool.com
O’Reilly Senior High School is one of the oldest mixed senior high schools in Ghana. It has boarding facilities but also accepts day scholars. The institution has the best learning resources for secondary education. Additionally, O’Reilly Senior High School has many co-curricular activities, from sports to inter-departmental debates and quizzes.
9. Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary
- Address: Westland Blvd Rd, Madina, Ghana
- Founded: 1938
- Status: Category A school
- Phone: +233 (0) 30 250 0945
- Website: preseclegon.edu.gh
The Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary (PRESEC) is a public boarding school. The institution has a history of performing well at GCE O-levels, A-levels, BECE, and WASSCE. PRESEC offers many educational programs, including general science, agricultural science, business, general arts, and visual arts. Moreover, the institution uses a computerized system for student selection. The school only enrolls those who meet its required aggregates at the BECE level.
10. St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School
- Address: Cantonments Rd, Accra, Ghana
- Founded: 15 January 1952
- Status: Category A school
- Phone: +233 (0) 30 277 6801
St. Thomas Aquinas is one of the best senior high schools in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. The public boys school has produced the best students in Ghana since its establishment in 1952. In 2013, St. Thomas Aquinas SHS emerged as the Overall Best High School in Ghana. Every year, the institution participates in national competitions like the National Science Contest, the Maths Quiz, the Science and Technology Fair, and more.
What are the best senior high schools in the Greater Accra region?
For parents/guardians who are passionate about education, some of the best senior high schools you can take your child to in Accra are:
- Accra Academy
- Accra Girls Senior High School
- Accra High School
- Achimota School
- Christian Methodist Senior High School
- Ghana International School
- Lincoln Community School
- O'Reilly Senior High School
- Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary
- St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School
What are the Category B schools in Greater Accra?
If you want the best secondary school education for your child, consider enrolling them in Category B schools in the Greater Accra Region. The ten best Category B schools in Accra are:
- Accra High School
- Ada Senior High
- Chemu SHTS
- Ghanata Senior High
- Labone Senior High
- Ningo SHTS
- Nungua Senior High
- Odogronno Senior High
- Our Lady of Mery Senior High
- Prampram Senior High
- Sacred Heart Technical Institute
- St. John's Grammar Senior High
- St. Margaret Mary SHTS
- Wesley Grammar Senior High School
- West Africa Senior High
What are the most affordable private SHS in Accra?
The Greater Accra Region has many private learning institutions that perform well in the national exams. Most of these private senior high schools are affordable. The most famous ones are:
- Ghana International School
- Lincoln Community School
- Springboard International College
- St. Peter's Mission School
- Tema High School
- The Masters Senior High School
- The Royals' Senior High School
- Twumasi Boateng SHTS
- Vilac International School
- Witstand Senior High School
Which Category is Achimota School classified by?
Achimota School is a Category A school and is among the best mixed SHS in Accra. The institute was formerly called the Prince of Wales College and School at Achimota.
Knowing some of the SHS in Accra and their categories is beneficial when choosing a school for your child. Also, you can do a background check to find out the extracurricular activities the school you have selected offers. The information will help you know if the school is the best place for your child to develop their talents.
