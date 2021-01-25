Top 10 best senior high schools in the Greater Accra region of Ghana

The best SHS in the Greater Accra Region are known for consistently producing the best-performing students. Most students from these schools join the best colleges/universities in the country and abroad. If you are looking for institutions that will give your child quality education, check out some of the best SHS in Accra and their categories below.

Getting admission into any of the best senior high schools in the Greater Accra Region is a highly competitive process. Your child should score high marks in the national exams at the junior high school level to increase their chances of getting admitted into any of these senior high schools.

Top 10 best SHS in Accra and their categories

The Greater Accra is known for having some of the best public and private SHS in Ghana. These institutions admit students from different places countrywide, and some accept international students from Africa and beyond. Here is a list of ten of the best SHS in the Greater Accra Region:

1. Accra Academy

Address: Dr. Busia Highway, Accra, Ghana

Dr. Busia Highway, Accra, Ghana Founded: 20 July 1931

20 July 1931 Status: Category A school

Category A school Phone: +233 (0) 3022 21721

+233 (0) 3022 21721 Email: info@accraacademy.edu.gh

info@accraacademy.edu.gh Website: accraacademy.edu.gh

Accra Academy is among Ghana's best-performing public Senior High Schools for boys. The school has maintained Category A status for many years by ensuring that in national exams, at least 50% of its students achieve legible scores for university admission. You can apply for Accra Academy SHS 1 admission online. Gaining entry into the academy is open to all students but also very competitive.

2. Accra Girls Senior High School

Address: Obasanjo High Street, Accra, Ghana

Obasanjo High Street, Accra, Ghana Founded: 1950

1950 Status: Category A school

Category A school Phone: +233 (0) 3027 77959

+233 (0) 3027 77959 Email: accragirlsshs@ges.gov.gh

Accra Girls Senior High School is a boarding and non-denominational day school. They offer courses in arts, general science, business, visual arts, and home economics. Over the years, has maintained its position in the top 10 SHS in the Greater Accra Region. In 2015, it was the overall best SHS in the region.

3. Accra High School

Address: Kenneth Kaunda Rd, Accra, Ghana

Kenneth Kaunda Rd, Accra, Ghana Founded: 17 August 1923

17 August 1923 Status: Category B school

Category B school Phone: +233 (0) 3022 24737

+233 (0) 3022 24737 Email: accrahighschool1923@gmail.com

accrahighschool1923@gmail.com Website: accrahighschool.org

Accra High School is a boys and girls school in the Greater Accra Region. It offers six programs: technical, business, visual arts, home economics, general arts, and science. The majority of students from this school join top universities and collages in the country. Apart from achieving excellent academic performance, Accra High School is one of the best SHS in Accra in drama and other extracurricular competitions.

4. Achimota School

Address: Achimota, Ghana

Achimota, Ghana Founded: 1927

1927 Status: Category A school

Category A school Phone: +233 (0) 302 40 0552

+233 (0) 302 40 0552 Email: info@achimota.edu.gh

info@achimota.edu.gh Website: www.achimota.edu.gh

Achimota School is a mixed boarding school established on a 950-acre campus. The school was formerly called the Prince of Wales College and School at Achimota. Today, it has been nicknamed Motown. Achimota School is among the SHS in Ghana that have educated top African leaders. Some of this school's alums are Kwame Nkrumah, Jerry Rawlings, John Evans Atta Mills, Robert Mugabe, and Sir Dawda Jawara.

5. Christian Methodist Senior High School

Address: New, Aplaku Rd, Accra, Ghana

New, Aplaku Rd, Accra, Ghana Founded: 1960

1960 Status: Category C school

Category C school Phone: +233 (0) 54 917 6965

+233 (0) 54 917 6965 Website: christian-methodist-senior-high-school.business.site

Christian Methodist SHS is among the best mixed SHS in Accra. This public, coeducational secondary school was initially a private center. The institution became a public school in 1965, and over the years, Christian Methodist SHS has performed well in WASSCEs.

6. Ghana International School

Address: 2nd Circular Road, Cantonments, Accra, Ghana

2nd Circular Road, Cantonments, Accra, Ghana Founded: September 1955

September 1955 Status: Category F school

Category F school Phone: +233 (0) 30 277 7163

+233 (0) 30 277 7163 Email: prinoffice@gis.edu.gh

prinoffice@gis.edu.gh Website: gis.edu.gh

The Ghana International School is a non-profit, private, non-sectarian, coeducational day school for both boys and girls. Its pupils, students, and staff come from over 48 countries and diverse cultural orientations. For this reason, GIS uses three international curriculums: GCE A-level, GCE O-Level, and IGCSE.

7. Lincoln Community School

Address: 126/21 Reindolf Road Abelemkpe, Accra, Ghana

126/21 Reindolf Road Abelemkpe, Accra, Ghana Founded: 1968

1968 Status: Category F school

Category F school Phone: +233 (0) 30 221 8100

+233 (0) 30 221 8100 Email: headofschool@lincoln.edu.gh

headofschool@lincoln.edu.gh Website: www.lincoln.edu.gh

Lincoln Community School is among the most affordable private SHS in Accra, Ghana. The institution offers the highest quality international education to locals and foreigners. Lincoln Community School has an 8:1 student-teacher ratio. Apart from academics, the institution is competitive in sports. Since 2010, it has won 45 varsity sports championships.

8. O'Reilly Senior High School

Address: Okpoi-Gonno, Ledzokuku-Krowor, Accra, Ghana

Okpoi-Gonno, Ledzokuku-Krowor, Accra, Ghana Founded: 25 August 1925

25 August 1925 Status: Category C school

Category C school Phone: +233 (0) 20 607 2724

+233 (0) 20 607 2724 Email: oreillyadmns@gmail.com

oreillyadmns@gmail.com Website: oreillyseniorhighschool.com

O’Reilly Senior High School is one of the oldest mixed senior high schools in Ghana. It has boarding facilities but also accepts day scholars. The institution has the best learning resources for secondary education. Additionally, O’Reilly Senior High School has many co-curricular activities, from sports to inter-departmental debates and quizzes.

9. Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary

Address: Westland Blvd Rd, Madina, Ghana

Westland Blvd Rd, Madina, Ghana Founded: 1938

1938 Status: Category A school

Category A school Phone: +233 (0) 30 250 0945

+233 (0) 30 250 0945 Website: preseclegon.edu.gh

The Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary (PRESEC) is a public boarding school. The institution has a history of performing well at GCE O-levels, A-levels, BECE, and WASSCE. PRESEC offers many educational programs, including general science, agricultural science, business, general arts, and visual arts. Moreover, the institution uses a computerized system for student selection. The school only enrolls those who meet its required aggregates at the BECE level.

10. St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School

Address: Cantonments Rd, Accra, Ghana

Cantonments Rd, Accra, Ghana Founded: 15 January 1952

15 January 1952 Status: Category A school

Category A school Phone: +233 (0) 30 277 6801

St. Thomas Aquinas is one of the best senior high schools in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. The public boys school has produced the best students in Ghana since its establishment in 1952. In 2013, emerged as the Overall Best High School in Ghana. Every year, the institution participates in national competitions like the National Science Contest, the Maths Quiz, the Science and Technology Fair, and more.

What are the best senior high schools in the Greater Accra region?

For parents/guardians who are passionate about education, some of the best senior high schools you can take your child to in Accra are:

Accra Academy

Accra Girls Senior High School

Accra High School

Achimota School

Christian Methodist Senior High School

Ghana International School

Lincoln Community School

O'Reilly Senior High School

Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary

St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School

What are the Category B schools in Greater Accra?

If you want the best secondary school education for your child, consider enrolling them in Category B schools in the Greater Accra Region. The ten best Category B schools in Accra are:

Accra High School

Ada Senior High

Chemu SHTS

Ghanata Senior High

Labone Senior High

Ningo SHTS

Nungua Senior High

Odogronno Senior High

Our Lady of Mery Senior High

Prampram Senior High

Sacred Heart Technical Institute

St. John's Grammar Senior High

St. Margaret Mary SHTS

Wesley Grammar Senior High School

West Africa Senior High

What are the most affordable private SHS in Accra?

The Greater Accra Region has many private learning institutions that perform well in the national exams. Most of these private senior high schools are affordable. The most famous ones are:

Ghana International School

Lincoln Community School

Springboard International College

St. Peter's Mission School

Tema High School

The Masters Senior High School

The Royals' Senior High School

Twumasi Boateng SHTS

Vilac International School

Witstand Senior High School

Which Category is Achimota School classified by?

Achimota School is a Category A school and is among the best mixed SHS in Accra. The institute was formerly called the Prince of Wales College and School at Achimota.

Knowing some of the SHS in Accra and their categories is beneficial when choosing a school for your child. Also, you can do a background check to find out the extracurricular activities the school you have selected offers. The information will help you know if the school is the best place for your child to develop their talents.

