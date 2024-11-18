Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been snubbed in the greatest footballer of all time argument

According to a legendary German goalkeeper, despite the pair's dominance, they are not better than his pick

The GOAT debate continues to divide fans and pundits alike, with no conclusive answer yet on who's the best in history

Iconic German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn has ignited fresh debate over football’s greatest player by omitting Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo from his top pick.

The former Bayern Munich shot-stopper, revered for his fearless goalkeeping and decisive contributions, placed Ronaldo Nazario of Brazil above both Messi and Ronaldo.

Oliver Kahn believes Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are not better than Ronaldo Nazario. Photos by NurPhoto and Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Kahn snubs Messi, Ronaldo in GOAT debate

He asserts that the Brazilian embodied a level of footballing brilliance unmatched by his successors.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Kahn explained, as quoted by Sportskeeda: “For me, he was much better than Messi and Cristiano.”

Kahn’s choice of Ronaldo Nazario—often celebrated as one of the most complete strikers in history—adds an intriguing perspective to the ongoing "GOAT" discussion.

His acknowledgement underscores that even in a football era dominated by Messi and Ronaldo’s remarkable rivalry, earlier legends still hold a unique reverence.

Ronaldo, who twice lifted the Ballon d'Or, left a legacy of clinical finishing, extraordinary pace, and technical flair, earning him the respect of many within the sport, per 90Min.

Kahn, himself a celebrated figure with numerous accolades, including a historic Golden Boot at the 2002 World Cup (the only goalkeeper ever to claim the honour), appreciates qualities in Ronaldo that perhaps only a peer could fully recognise.

The debate over football’s finest often includes a few other names— Zinedine Zidane, Pelé, Diego Maradona, and Johan Cruyff.

As fans, analysts, and players continue to be split between Messi and Ronaldo, Kahn's admiration for Ronaldo Nazario underscores the various perspectives on who the GOAT is.

Ronaldinho snubs Messi in GOAT debate

Similarly, YEN.com.gh reported that Brazilian legend Ronaldinho was once asked to list the greatest football players of all time.

While he recognised Lionel Messi as one of the top players, Ronaldinho refrained from declaring him the absolute greatest in history.

Ozil's surprise pick in GOAT debate

Still on the GOAT debate, YEN.com.gh reported that former Real Madrid and Arsenal star Mesut Ozil offered a surprising response when asked to choose between Messi and Ronaldo as football’s greatest.

Despite both players nearing the end of their careers, they’ve dominated the sport for two decades, amassing a combined 13 Ballon d’Or titles and fuelling endless discussions among fans.

