Many Ghanaians appear very excited after Ghana's number one Youtuber, Wode Maya, shared that, he received a book feature he was not even aware of.

Taking to his Twitter account, he shared that, he was reading a book and surprisingly stumbled upon his name in the book.

Maya shared a picture of the book with the caption;

"I randomly found my name & what I do in a book that was written by a Nigerian Returnee. I feel so inspired to keep doing what I do."

Below is what was written about one of the biggest YouTubers in Africa;

Recently, I have been watching an incredible young man from Ghana called Wode Maya on YouTube.

He travels around Africa highlighting all the things positive in all parts of Africa, including Nigeria.

He encourages Africans in Diaspora to come back home...

Tweeps who saw his post seemed very excited for him as they headed to the comments section to congratulate him and remind him of how impactful he has been.

A few of the comments have been listed below;

From KWAKUBLACKS8:

This is heartwarming to see, you continue to make a positive impact on the minds of the Diaspora as you are in fact changing the negative narrative that the Western media has perpetrated about Africa. Your videos are an inspiration for many, myself included.

@GlassNkoaa commented:

You're getting the right recognition.

@Dela12Fraames replied:

God bless your kind heart in promoting Africa.

From @Abeiku09:

Brother u have done well keep it up.

@MacEvans16 wrote:

You're changing the narrative.

@Selorm66 replied:

Your face will be on an African country's currency some day. Keep doing you.

@KCC1974 commented:

You deserve that Honour. Congratulations.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, Berthold Winkler, popularly known in the YouTube community as Wode Maya, has displayed a touching act of kindness once again by donating $10,000 to cater for the educational expenses of 100 kids.

He made this known in one of his videos on YouTube published on June 17, 2021.

In the video, he narrated that he was first inspired by the story of an African-American woman who moved to Kumasi to help put less-privileged kids in school, and after hearing that story, he decided to be a part of the change.

