Ghanaian dancer Afronita got her coursemate feeling starstruck as she sat beside him during a lecture

He could not hide his joy and took to social media to open up about how glad he was to sit alongside the star

Many people who thronged the comments section expressed delight over Afronita's humility and friendliness

It was a dream come true for a University of Ghana student who got the chance to meet Afronita up close and personal.

This happened as he got the opportunity to sit next to the talented GHanaian dancer during a university lecture.

A University of Ghana student rejoices as he sits beside Afronita during a lecture. Photo credit: @ayam_rhackle/TikTok

A video shared by the young man on his TikTok page showed Afronita staring at her phone screen in class, unaware that she was being recorded.

She smiled instantly and showed no sign of anger or discomfort on realising she was being recorded.

The calm demeanour of the 21-year-old dancer brought joy to her coursemate, who also smiled and attempted to initiate a conversation with the Afrostar Academy founder.

The video, which portrays Afronita as a friendly individual, was captioned:

"It's an honour sitting beside @stargyal in class."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 15,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise Afronita for humility

Ghanaians took to the video's comments section to praise Afronita on her humility, and many also expressed a desire to meet her in person soon.

Yaw Dwarkwaa indicated:

"She is down to earth and very friendly"

Justfuljoke stated:

"Me like ago ask money saa."

JULIANA added:

"So was this guy able to learn that day? eii,,wasere saaa"

ADUTWUMWAA indicated:

"They won’t learn oh , they will be laughing saa na E8."

immakwart🇬🇭 added:

"Eeei Dani 's classmate is enjoying ooo. Laughing like he won the lottery"

icequeen reacted:

"No one is talking about the lady at the back she is happy."

Afronita featured on a new song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a popular music duo, FBS, featured Afronita a new song.

The Ghanaian music duo released their latest single, Odogwu, and its official video online.

The 21-year-old dancer made a cameo with a verse alongside upcoming local artist Siifa.

