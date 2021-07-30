A bold gentleman has publicly shared the story of how he was sacked from his job due to unsatisfactory performance

He revealed that it was the very first time in all his 20 years of working that this has happened

Peter Opondo added that he chose to go public with this because there is nothing to be ashamed of, and being sacked doesn’t define who he truly is

A gentleman named Peter Opondo has taken to social media to express his displeasure after being laid off for the first time in all of his 20 years in the workforce.

Peter was laid off from his recent job position with a company called Standard Group PLC.

In his post on LinkedIn, Peter narrated that his contract was unfairly terminated six months after occupying his new position with Standard Group PLC without a formal appraisal, feedback or any documentation of sort that proved he had performance shortcomings.

He lamented that the Human Resource manager just informed him that his boss didn’t think he was the right person for the job and he had to go.

Mr Opondo stated; “Fair enough, every boss is entitled to their own opinion. What about facts?”

Taking a stand

He continued that he was given a choice to either sign a termination letter or resign of his own volition to “protect his professional reputation” but he chose to accept the former.

The bold gentleman explained that he chose to be sacked because that’s exactly what happened and there was nothing to be ashamed about.

He said, “It’s just someone’s opinion about me. It doesn’t change who I am. I’m pretty sure I’ll be vindicated soon”

His intentions

Peter Opondo said his intention for going public with something that’s usually deemed shameful such as this was that, life isn’t all about highs but sometimes it’s about the lows and that what doesn’t kill you, only makes you stronger.

He concluded by saying that; “Fail early, fail often, fail forward. It is life”

